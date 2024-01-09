Kellen Giuda Launches KG Capital And Announces Sale Of American Military News

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NASHUA, NH / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / Kellen Giuda announces today the launch of KG Capital and the sale of his company American Military News (AMN). KG Capital will focus on quantitative and AI-driven strategies in equities and options markets, while supporting futurist startups.

AMN's acquisition will accelerate its growth and impact, and marks a significant milestone for American Military News since Giuda founded AMN in 2015. AMN has been at the forefront of delivering comprehensive and unbiased reporting on military, defense, national security and geopolitical matters, both domestically and internationally, cementing its place as a trusted and respected news source, including:



Informing and educated 215 million readers ranging from the general public, White House, National Security Council, Pentagon, Hollywood, and governments and corporations worldwide

Maintaining a perfect 100/100 score by media watchdog NewsGuard for trust, unbiased reporting and accuracy for five years running

Creating top-ranking mobile apps and a popular chatbot

Reporting annually from the field of the Army/Navy football game

Breaking impactful, original reporting cited by all major news outlets Significantly influencing America's awareness of geopolitical and military affairs

"American Military News was born out of my commitment to bring unfiltered news about the rise of geopolitical challenges to America, particularly China's Communist Party, terrorism and fiscal threats, to the American public," said Kellen Giuda, AMN's founder. "I can't thank enough all the wonderful people who have helped build and lead AMN over the past eight years. I am particularly proud that AMN has served as a launching pad for so many in their careers and contributed to their success toward their own goals.

"AMN has fulfilled my initial vision of bringing critical issues to the forefront of Americans' minds. As I build KG Capital, I look forward to staying involved in national security and defense related issues, helping to spur growth, innovation and entrepreneurship in ways that strengthen America's competitiveness."

Wylde Inc., an enterprising e-commerce business, is acquiring American Military News to expand its focus and is anticipating bringing AMN to the next level as the world experiences increased volatility and the public's interest in this area grows.

KG Capital is poised to leverage Kellen Giuda's experience, entrepreneurship and insights gained from 20 years across multiple sectors, including architecture, management consulting, the news media industry, a presidential campaign and non-profits. The launch of KG Capital underscores Giuda's entrepreneurial spirit and his ongoing commitment to fostering growth and innovation.

About Kellen Giuda

Kellen Giuda is founder, CEO and CIO of KG Capital, a capital management firm focused on quantitative and AI-driven strategies in equities and options markets, while supporting futurist startups. Giuda previously built a management consulting company, helped lead a presidential campaign and was an architectural project manager. He has served on the board of multiple non-profit organizations.

About KG Capital

Founded by Kellen Giuda, KG Capital is a private capital management firm focused on quantitative and AI-driven strategies in equities and options markets, while supporting futurist startups.

About American Military News

American Military News is a leading provider of news and information on the U.S. military, global foreign affairs, current events, and cultural topics.

