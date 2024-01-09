Silk Announces Cloud Database As A Service Offering

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Enables customers to focus on innovation while routine database management is handled by world-class DBAs

NEEDHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / Silk today announced the launch of its new Cloud Database as a Service (DBaaS) offering of the Silk Cloud Data Platform. This new offering frees up customers' time to focus on more strategic projects for the business by offloading the day-to-day management to experienced Database Administrator (DBA) teams. At the same time, Silk customers will benefit from the same unmatched performance, resilience, and cost-efficiency that customers have come to expect from Silk in the public cloud.

With this new deployment option, Silk offers a fully managed cloud database service - including patching, monitoring, updates, and tuning - for any major database platform. Customers get maximum flexibility, with the ability to choose cloud VM instance types and supported database versions. Silk manages the full database stack, from the database to the host VMs to the Silk Cloud Data Platform. With a 24/7/365 DBA team and Silk's proactive self-healing architecture, customers rest easy knowing their databases are being managed by a world-class team.

"Daily management and maintenance of databases consumes significant resources and time. By offloading these tasks, our customers are now free to focus on innovation and efforts that have a real impact on their business," said Tom O'Neill, VP of Product, Silk. "With this new offering, Silk is able to act as an extension of our customers' DBA team and offer an expert level of support and service that they received from their internal team."

The new Silk DBaaS offering is now available on both the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and the Google Cloud Marketplace. To learn more about Silk's new Cloud DBaaS offering, visit Silk will be hosting a webinar on the new offering on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. Register at

The Silk Cloud Data Platform gives demanding workloads up to 10x faster performance in the cloud. Without refactoring, applications can run in the public cloud without compromising on performance or overspending to mitigate risk. Industry leaders in e-commerce, SaaS, FinTech, and healthcare trust Silk with their business-critical workloads to get the ultra-fast speed customers demand. Silk is headquartered outside Boston, MA. To learn more, visit .

