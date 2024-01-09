Rancho Biosciences Welcomes Seventh Member To Single-Cell Data Science Consortium

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / Rancho Biosciences, the leading Data Science Services company headquartered in San Diego, California, is proud to announce Eisai Inc. , a research-based human health care (hhc) company focusing on neurology and oncology, as the latest member of its esteemed Single-Cell Data Science Consortium. This milestone reflects the growing recognition of the transformative potential of single-cell sequencing methods in advancing drug discovery. With exponential growth in the utilization of single-cell sequencing techniques by pharmaceutical companies, the need for standardized data management and analysis has never been more critical.

Rancho logo

Single-cell sequencing has emerged as a revolutionary technology in the pharmaceutical industry, offering unprecedented insights into cellular diversity and molecular processes. As pharmaceutical companies continue to invest in this groundbreaking approach, an ever-increasing volume of single-cell datasets is being generated and made publicly available. These datasets, though valuable, present challenges for organizations seeking to harness their full potential.

One significant challenge is the absence of common standards for publishing single-cell datasets. Pharmaceutical companies face the arduous task of locating, downloading, and curating these datasets into a universally accepted format suitable for collective analysis. Furthermore, the proliferation of algorithms for single-cell data analysis poses its own set of hurdles. Staying informed about the latest developments in this field, identifying worthwhile algorithms to invest in, and implementing them effectively are all formidable challenges.

Recognizing these challenges, Rancho Biosciences has spearheaded the creation of a pre-competitive Single-Cell Data Science Consortium. This consortium is fueled by pharmaceutical companies united by common goals and needs in single-cell data. By collaborating in this pre-competitive space, the consortium aims to deliver substantial benefits to its members and society:

Vastly More Curated/Standardized Single-Cell Datasets: Through collective effort, the consortium can curate and standardize single-cell datasets to a level of depth and quality that would be unattainable for individual companies.Intelligence and Awareness: Consortium members will gain access to insights that help them stay up to date with the latest algorithmic advancements in single-cell data analysis.Benchmarking and Comparison: The consortium will facilitate benchmarking to allow members to compare and contrast algorithms effectively.Implementation with Documentation: Consortium members can prioritize the development and implementation of algorithms tailored to their specific needs. These algorithms will be rewritten from scratch and provided with comprehensive documentation and support.Enable leveraging public resources for the public good: By providing access to previously inaccessible data, we will help accelerate the therapeutic development process across numerous organizations. This is a practical demonstration of Rancho Biosciences' culture of helping patients.

Dan Rozelle, Director of Analytics at Rancho Biosciences and Technical Lead for the consortium, emphasized the increasing value of the datasets we are providing. "We are providing valuable research content to our members, each dataset includes deeply curated metadata, which when paired with consistently processed data, supports a range of high-value applications. Our work on the SCDS consortium has proven to be an invaluable resource allowing members to accelerate their research through leveraging the analysis-ready data, associated atlases and cell type annotation. Furthermore, the cost-share model of the consortium provides members with a fantastic ROI. Welcoming new members such as Eisai only serves to increase the ROI for all."

As Rancho Biosciences continues to lead the way in data science services and the advancement of single-cell data science, the Single-Cell Data Science Consortium serves as a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and collaboration within the pharmaceutical industry.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Julie Bryant

CEO, Rancho Biosciences

Email: [email protected]

About Rancho Biosciences:

Rancho Biosciences is a Data Science Services company headquartered in San Diego, California. With expertise in data curation, data analysis, and machine learning, Rancho Biosciences empowers organizations in the life sciences and healthcare sectors to derive meaningful insights from complex data, ultimately accelerating research and discovery.

Contact Information

Julie Bryant

CEO

[email protected]

760-717-7881

SOURCE: Rancho BioSciences, LLC

View the original press release on newswire.