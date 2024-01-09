Liviniti Announces Noom GLP-1 Companion And Comprehensive Weight Management Solution

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Natchitoches, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2024) - Liviniti, a pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) committed to transparent pricing, announced today that it is partnering with Noom's enterprise unit, Noom for Work, to assist U.S. employers in the complex arena of weight management. Liviniti is one of the first PBMs to help employers optimize outcomes in weight management through this new program.

With obesity impacting the health and welfare of 42% of adults and costing the U.S. health system nearly $173 billion annually, Liviniti is collaborating with Noom to offer its customers psychology-based behavioral change for preventive healthcare solutions, including Noom GLP-1 Companion.

"We are proud to partner with Noom to offer Liviniti clients flexible weight management solutions," says LeAnn Boyd, Liviniti CEO. "We understand each employer is unique and may have different philosophies regarding coverage for this exciting, yet costly class of medications. Known for our flexibility, our programs include a range of proven options that can be implemented alongside current plan design for weight loss."

The Noom GLP-1 Companion is a comprehensive program designed by Noom's Chief of Medicine Linda Anegawa MD, FACP, Dipl. ABOM to help patients through every phase of their weight loss journey, from the initial onboarding stage, through weight loss, and onto the crucial phases of off-ramp and maintenance. It offers comprehensive assistance in nutrition and exercise, and ensures adherence to medications to pave the way for sustained success. The collaboration with Noom for Work also includes the Noom Weight, Noom Diabetes Prevention, and Noom Mood programs that use content, community and coaching to empower members to live better, longer lives.

"GLP-1s are an important new tool for weight loss - but they have their limitations and must be seen as an important part of a broader solution to treat the disease of obesity," said Dr. Anegawa. "As many as 68% of people don't remain on a GLP-1 long-term for a variety of reasons. And for those that do, the rapid weight loss can endanger lean muscle mass unless care is taken to increase protein intake and engage in resistance training. We also know that when people stop taking the medication without adequate lifestyle support, the weight comes back. With this weight regain without re-building muscle, further insulin resistance can leave the patient worse off with a condition called sarcopenic obesity. Noom's GLP-1 Companion program was designed to weave together comprehensive coaching and content support with psychology-based habit change into a holistic treatment plan for members who utilize GLP-1 medication."

By partnering with Noom, Liviniti is one of the first PBMs to help employers optimize outcomes in weight management. "Through innovative weight-loss solutions, we can assist members on their weight-loss journeys - leading to better health and the potential for plan savings," LeAnn adds. With nearly half of U.S. workers projected to meet the definition of obesity by 2030, the Liviniti and Noom partnership offers a proven, yet flexible approach for employers.

"The Noom GLP-1 Companion represents a whole-company commitment by Noom to provide the ultimate GLP-1 course of care," says Noom CEO Geoff Cook. "We extend our flagship program to ensure an easy on-ramping for Liviniti members seeking access to a GLP-1 for weight loss. Lifestyle is so critical to GLP-1 success, and we're incredibly excited to deliver our tailored curriculum and coaching model to support any Liviniti member taking weight loss medication."

LeAnn C. Boyd, PharmD - CEO and Founder

About Liviniti

Liviniti is a pioneer in pharmacy benefit innovation. Built by pharmacists, the company offers pass-through pricing within a fully transparent business model that delivers meaningful savings to clients and optimal health outcomes to members. Founded in 2011 as Southern Scripts and rebranded to Liviniti, the new name reinforces the power of medication to change lives through infinite possibilities. With an approach that delivers savings, clinical value, exceptional service and management of high-cost medications, Liviniti provides pharmacy benefit services to regional and national employers across the U.S. For more information, visit liviniti .

About Noom

Noom is the digital healthcare company empowering people to live better, longer lives. Noom connects people to content, coaching, community, and clinicians to improve whole-person health. Noom also works with leading health plans and employers offering Noom Med COE, Noom GLP-1 Companion, Noom Healthy Weight, and Noom Diabetes Prevention to millions of covered lives. The company has been awarded multiple grants from the National Institutes of Health and was the first mobile application to be recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a certified diabetes prevention program. Headquartered in New York City, Noom has been named one of Inc.'s Best Places to Work, Quartz's Best Workplaces for Remote Workers, and Fortune's Best Workplaces in Technology. To learn more about Noom, visit noom .

