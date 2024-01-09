Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant To National Instrument 62103 Acquisition Of Shares Of Grid Metals Corp.

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2024) - This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62‐103 The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") regarding the direct acquisition of common shares of Grid Metals Corp. (TSXV: GRDM) (" Grid ") by AMCI Group LLC (" AMCI ") by way of private purchase.

On December 22, 2024, AMCI acquired 10,000,000 common shares at a purchase price of $0.10 per share in a charity flow-through resale arrangement with the buyers of the charity flow-through shares.

The Company, together with its associates, affiliates and joint actors, now owns or controls 25,000,000 voting common shares of Grid or 12.26% of Grid's issued and outstanding voting shares on a non-diluted basis.

The securities of Grid were acquired for general investment purposes. Depending on various factors, including, without limitation, market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, Grid's business and financial condition and/or any other factors that AMCI may deem relevant, AMCI may take such actions with respect to their investment in Grid as they deem appropriate including, without limitation, acquiring, exercising, converting, exchanging, selling or otherwise disposing of securities of Grid or securities exercisable for, or convertible or exchangeable into, securities of Grid and/or developing plans or intentions or taking actions which relate to or would result in one or more of the transactions or matters referred to in paragraphs (a) through (k) of Item 5 of the Early Warning Report.

A copy of the Early Warning Report may be found on .

AMCI GROUP LLC Contact Information:

Patrick Murphy

Phone: +1 203 625 9200

Email: ...

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: AMCI Group LLC