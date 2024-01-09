As Tax Filing Season Nears, Taxglobal Launches 'Matchmaking' Service To Connect Tax Preparers/Cpas To Right Clients Boosted By AI

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2024) - As households around the U.S. start preparing their 2023 tax returns, millions of people will struggle to find a suitable tax preparer or certified public accountant (CPA). To help, TaxGlobal is poised to help solve this perennial problem using artificial intelligence (AI).







TaxGlobal is a comprehensive hub for all tax-related needs. For businesses or individuals trying to find support at a time when the number of CPAs and Tax preparers is on the decline, or for CPAs searching for new client connections, the service proves invaluable not just during tax season, but year-round.

Founder Sanjay Popat conceived TaxGlobal after experiencing firsthand difficulties obtaining timely information from his then-CPA. Aligning with notable and experienced CFOs like Brian Gilmartin and other veterans from the business and technology world to create an impressive advisory board, Popat pinpointed a massive need in the market.







"The Silver Tsunami has led to a mass exodus of qualified CPAs," he says. "The complexity of tax returns has increased, but the number of professionals completing them has diminished. Breaking it down even further, CPAs often specialize in different requirements, making it much harder for filers to get the help they need. That's why I came up with this concept."

The problem is only growing: The pool of CPAs in the U.S. and other countries is aging out and shrinking in size, with younger professionals finding the industry too time-consuming and stressful, according to recent media reports backing up the claim of an industry-wide staffing crisis.

To help further assist business owners who need help with their taxes, TaxGlobal is offering a networking community where questions about taxes are asked and answered. Users can visit the community portal to ask, reply, and react to questions. Through TaxGlobal's chat module, individuals, businesses, and CPAs can effortlessly connect; through users' personal homepages, they can easily share information and service offerings.

"People need to consider their CPAs as financial partners," Popat reminds us. "CPAs are strategists who can offer investment strategies, set up life insurance policies, and more in a tax-efficient way. Having a single platform to communicate with them - or, for CPAs, to communicate with clients in a timely and organized manner - is significant."









TaxGlobal has its own version of a GenAI model, known as TABY (short for TaxBuddy). This powerful generative AI tool provides cited answers to complex tax questions raised by users, scouring IRS regulations, laws, official news, and other federal and state-certified sources. Taby's responses are quick and accurate, and through the querying process, TaxGlobal gains new information on the type of CPAs it recommends to a specific user, hence always recommending the right help for users' needs.

The company offers an impressive range of additional tools, including 104+ targeted blog posts, a newsletter with up-to-date tax tips, the latest tax updates, and news, and a set of free tax calculators, that can help individuals and business owners come up with estimates quickly.

Popat adds, "There is currently no centralized site encompassing all the tools needed to solve user's tax requirements globally. Not even one in the U.S. That's the problem, and TaxGlobal is that comprehensive solution."

"Other companies provide different components of what TaxGlobal offers, but no one can match our full suite of services," he continues. "Our vision is to be the only destination for tax needs globally, through an experience that is flawless, streamlined, and simple to use."

Tax Global

"It's easy to get overwhelmed with taxes and other financial planning or to feel alone and unique in your struggles. This is where community and targeted professional support become vital," says Popat. "Not every CPA is equal. Our services cut through the confusion and ensure that everyone can secure the support they need, no matter their situation."

