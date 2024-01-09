Kuwaiti Academic Wins Int'l Architectural Prize At Riyadh Event

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait University's (KU) assistance professor at the Department of Architecture Dr. Yousef Al-Haroun won on Monday the International Association for the Study of Traditional Environments' IASTE-Berkeley prize at its event held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to KUNA, Dr. Al-Haroun expressed joy over winning the prize at the IASTE 2024 Riyadh held on January 5-9 under the title "The Dynamism of Tradition".

The academic said that his research, which won the prize focused on the influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on architecture design, identity, and cultural making of Kuwait and the GCC region.

The research enables architects to use AI to maintain Gulf cultural identity, while seeking improvements in design and construction.

The International Association for the Study of Traditional Environments (IASTE) was established at the First International Symposium on Traditional Dwellings and Settlements held at Berkeley in April 1988.

IASTE is keen on comparative, cross-cultural, and inter-disciplinary understanding of traditional dwellings and settlements as an expression of cultural conventions. (end)

kns











MENAFN09012024000071011013ID1107700294