Cabinet Gives Nod To Establish Investment Zones In North

Cabinet has approved a proposal to establish new investment zones in Sri Lanka, including in the former war zones in the Northern Province.

The Government says Cabinet approved a proposal to establish investment zones in the Northern, Eastern, Northwestern and Southern Provinces.

New investment zones will be established in Mankulam, the Paranthan Chemicals Company Premises and Kankesanturai Cement Corporation Premises as well as in Iranawila, and Trincomalee.

The Cabinet has also decided to expand the Bingiriya and Hambantota Investment Zones.

The proposal was presented to the Cabinet by President Ranil Wickremesinghe in his capacity as the Minister of Investment Promotion.

The new investment zones will be established with technical assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB). (Colombo Gazette)