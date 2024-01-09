American Found Dead Inside Kalutara Hotel

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

An American tourist has been found dead inside his room at a hotel in Kalutara, the Police said.

According to reports, the American was found dead at a star-class hotel.

He was identified as a 67-year-old tourist.

The hotel management had informed the Police that the tourist was found dead inside his room.

An investigation has been launched over the incident. (Colombo Gazette)