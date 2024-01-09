AAF's Most Promising Multicultural Students Named For 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Advertising leaders help select 50 of the nation's highest achieving diverse seniors to participate in one of the industry's premier DE&I programs

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Advertising Federation (AAF) tapped leading industry professionals to select the 2024 class of Most Promising Multicultural Students . Entering its 27th year, the Most Promising program is one of the organization's premier initiatives promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion within the advertising industry.

The 2024 Most Promising inductees embody the spirit of the changemakers that have come before them

AAF Most Promising Multicultural Students

The 50 selected students will participate in a four-day industry immersion program in New York on February 4-9, 2024. The program will include professional development and personal branding workshops, the "Building Bridges for Our Future" Awards Ceremony and Luncheon, and Recruiter's Expo. The Most Promising program gives advertising, media, communications, and tech companies the opportunity to connect with 50 top-performing and high-achieving diverse college students from across the nation.

"The 2024 Most Promising inductees embody the spirit of the changemakers that have come before them," stated Candace D. Queen, AAF's VP, Mosaic Center. "With an unwavering determination and a deep-rooted desire to make a difference, they are ready to revolutionize our industry. It is imperative that we cultivate environments and pathways that empower them to shape a new frontier into an ever-evolving landscape, primed for transformation."

Each year, students from historically excluded communities that are members of the AAF's 140+ college chapters apply to the program. This year's judging panel included thought leaders with a range of backgrounds and experience and from companies such as Amazon Ads, Kinesso, Ogilvy, Snap, The Trade Desk, University of Memphis, Vox Media and Whirlpool.

Leading agencies and companies including IPG, FCB, Dentsu, The Trade Desk, Omnicom Group, Sony Music Group, EnergyBBDO, TikTok, RPA, Publicis Groupe and others, have been long-standing Most Promising supporters and view the program as a valuable resource in recruiting diverse, entry-level talent.

"The Most Promising Multicultural Students Class of 2024 has met all criteria and vetting processes by an outstanding experienced and respected Council of Judges," said Steve Pacheco, CEO of the AAF. "Now, more than ever, the need to connect young talent to the advertising industry is a top priority for everyone.

AAF is proud to champion and help develop the Next Generation of Advertising leaders."

This year's powerhouse class of inductees represents 39 schools, reflecting the beautiful tapestry of our country. In alphabetical order:

2024 AAF MOST PROMISING MULTICULTURAL STUDENTS

Tania Acosta

Roger Williams University

Alicia Anthony

Towson University

Janie Arseneaux

Ball State University

Gabriel Bori

Brigham Young University

Teju Calambakkam

University of South Florida

Emily Chu

University of California Berkeley

Aniya Davis

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Alejandra De La O

University of Texas At Austin

Wesley Dean

University of Minnesota – Twin Cities

Maya Ellis

University of Minnesota – Twin Cities

Emily Eng

Pennsylvania State University

Anacorina Garcia

University of Tampa

Freya Garcia

University of Florida

Krystal Huang

Pennsylvania State University

Zaria Jackson

Texas State University

Lauren Jenkins

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Didi Jin

Northwestern University

Kaitlin Kakoyiannis

Ohio State University

Aislan Lennon

St. Mary's University

Jenna Lutfi

Wayne State University

Kayla Marrero

Pennsylvania State University

Audrey Meulehe

University of Kentucky

Monserrat Munoz

Southern Illinois University of Carbondale

Naomi Muuzic

University of Illinois At Urbana - Champaign

Christina Nguyen

University of Oregon

Lily Nguyen

University of Minnesota - Twin Cities

Haneen Nour

Georgia Institute of Technology

Aya Obaid

University of South Carolina

Cooper Olson

University of Minnesota – Twin Cities

Jose Paniagua-Hernandez

University of Oregon

Sydney Pearson

Syracuse University

Alexis Quan

St. John's University

Janice Rodriguez

Ball State University

Rolex Saint-Preux

Florida A&M University

Sam Suarez

Chapman University

Ava Swarup

Arizona State University

Hillary Thilavong

Johnson & Wales University

Arelia Thompson

Harris-Stowe State University

Jessica To

Georgia State University

Amirah Torrence

Ithaca College

Jackie Truong

University of Florida

Valeria Valdes

University of Georgia

Julissa Vazquez

University of Houston

Olivia Wallace

University of Illinois At Urbana Champaign

Ryan Wilson

University of Missouri Columbia

Hailey Winder

University of Central Florida

Kyndal Workman

Chapman University

Eli Wright

Brigham Young University

Grace Yam

University of San Francisco

Lakyah Young

Lincoln University of Pennsylvania

