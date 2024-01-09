Dataverge Continues As Preferred Connectivity Partner At Industry City, Brooklyn's Innovation Hub

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Elevating Industry City's interconnected business and technology campus with 24/7 onsite service and top-tier data center performance

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataVerge , the owner and operator of Brooklyn's only carrier-neutral interconnection facility, has signed a new 20-year lease at Industry City, the largest interconnected business and technology campus in the United States. As its preferred connectivity partner, DataVerge provides businesses with fiber infrastructure, connectivity, colocation, and cloud services as well as direct access to dark fiber, metro, and long haul transport providers. All of these benefits serve the 500+ companies located on Industry City's 35-acre campus and the region in general. This new lease assures these organizations that their technology needs will be there for the long haul, allowing them to focus on innovation, growth, and their core business activities.

"DataVerge's carrier hotel and our high-speed cabling infrastructure are among the most critical amenities we offer, especially for tenants with multiple locations who want to share files seamlessly," said Jeff Fein, Senior Vice President of Leasing at Industry City. "We're pleased that DataVerge will continue to offer secure data services to our tenants and that we will maintain the critical tech infrastructure that is foundational to business today."

"Our core mission is to deliver the best and broadest set of connectivity options to Brooklyn and Tri-State businesses," said

Ray Sidler , CEO and Cofounder of DataVerge. "By being the sole meeting point for connectivity in Industry City and carrier-neutral, our rich ecosystem of more than 30 carriers and network providers enables us to meet the needs of local business and the technology community."

DataVerge utilizes more than five miles of fiber optic cable throughout Industry City's 35 acres of repurposed industrial space, many of which are historic pre-War buildings, transforming the campus into an innovation hub. DataVerge continues to add fiber – including true redundant paths – for fast, uninterrupted connectivity throughout all 16 buildings that make up Industry City, which in total square footage is second only to the Pentagon, the world's largest building.

In addition to office, technology, and industrial space, Industry City is home to hundreds of companies, more than 50 retailers and restaurants, and public art installations. There are also meeting and event venues, an on-site athletic club, and five acres of landscaped outdoor space with heated areas, furniture, fire pits, and waterfront views. All of these improvements, amenities, and vast technology infrastructure make Industry City the most desirable location to set up business in New York, the third-largest economy in the United States, and in Brooklyn, which is New York City's most populous and fastest-growing borough.

About DataVerge

Founded in 2003, DataVerge owns and operates the largest carrier-neutral interconnection facility in Brooklyn, a NY borough of 2.5 million. Located at Industry City in Sunset Park, DataVerge features a 50,000 sq. ft. data center space with a rich ecosystem of over 30 carriers and network providers, and direct connections to networks providing access to all major cloud on-ramps. In addition to offering a wide range of scalable colocation and infrastructure solutions, our customers receive 24/7/365 on-site technical support and 99.999% uptime, backed by best-in-class security. DataVerge is SOC 1 (SSAE18 Type 2) and PCI compliant. For more information, go to

About Industry City

Industry City is a 6 million-square-foot mixed-use complex comprising 16 buildings on the waterfront in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The property's ownership – led by Belvedere Capital, Jamestown and Angelo Gordon & Co. – is transforming the complex, while cultivating a diverse tenant mix that fuses today's burgeoning innovation economy with traditional manufacturing and artisanal craft. To date, the transformation has included over $450 million of infrastructure improvements, the addition of destination courtyards, experience-driven dining, design retail and other amenitization and event programming. This work is paving the way toward a vibrant and diverse community made up of forward-thinking companies, thoughtful designers, and the next generation of artisans.

The unique 8,500-person campus currently houses more than 550 businesses. Industry City boasts three outdoor courtyard spaces with regularly programmed arts and cultural events, and scores of food and beverage vendors specializing in a wide range of cuisines from all over the globe. Industry City is accessible by the D, N, R trains and multiple bus routes including the B35 and B37. Parking is available at 37th and 2nd Avenue, along with bike racks and five CitiBike stations. .

