TEMECULA's DESTINATION WINE RESORT, EUROPA VILLAGE, UNCORKS NEWEST WINERY IN COLLECTION, VIENZA

Temecula Valley Wine Country, Europa Village is excited to open its newest winery, Vienza. Drawing inspiration from the Italian countryside, the new oasis transports guests to the traditional villages of Italy through its idyllic charm, character, and relaxing atmosphere.

"The vision for Europa Village has always been to offer guests, visiting from near and far, an opportunity to experience the beauty, flavors, and wines of the old-world villages of Spain, France and Italy," said Europa Village owner, Dan Stephenson. "The opening of Vienza is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication, so we are thrilled to introduce it to the community."

"We are elated to be entering the next phase of Europa Village with the introduction of Vienza," said General Manager, John Goldsmith. "Vienza has been in the plans for years and this exciting chapter will serve as the largest addition to our European-inspired destination in the heart of Temecula. We look forward to welcoming both new visitors and beloved club members to experience all that Vienza will have to offer."

Vienza celebrates the magic of Italy and features a Wine Tasting Room filled with beautiful varietals, including winter favorites from Primitivo or Moscato d'Asti to summer-friendly wines like Pinot Grigio or Aleatico Rosé or the Metodo Classico Brut which received 99 points, double gold and Best in Show Sparkling at the 2023 CA State Fair. Explore the Wine Cave and wine-making facility, the Barrel Room, and much more. Shop and dine at the Mercato di Vienza, a charming Italian market, and deli featuring hand-picked items from seasoned and celebrated makers, stone oven pizzas, freshly made pastas, sandwiches, and gelato. The Mercato will also become the main hub for the Europa Table Culinary Club which offers unlimited access to a library of mouth-watering recipes and chef videos and exclusive access to tasting menus. It is set to host numerous events and happenings, including cooking demonstrations, olive oil tastings, and the opportunity to sample products from noteworthy tastemakers. The winery also boasts several versatile meeting and event spaces including the 3,500 sq. ft. Tuscany Ballroom with a balcony that overlooks the picturesque Temecula Valley wine country. On the opposite end of the ballroom sits the Giardino del Cielo or "Garden of the Sky'' - an outdoor garden featuring a large colonnade and fountain for private events or simply enjoying a picnic on the grass.

Europa Village also transports guests to the traditional villages of Spain and France across their other wineries – Bolero, a Spanish adventure -- and C'est la Vie , a French affair. The French fairytale offers everything from ornate shopping experiences to romantic culinary affairs. Bolero features the Spanish-inspired Bolero Restaurante helmed by Executive Chef Hany Ali, serving tapas and flavors of Spain, as well as enchanting accommodations in private Bolero Casitas. Guests also have the option to stay at the newly renovated, The Inn at Europa Village, located on a hilltop hideaway overlooking the vineyards.

For more information or to book your new visit to the lush hills of Temecula Valley Wine Country, please visit and follow @EuropaVillage .

About Europa Village

Nestled on more than 45 acres of rolling hills and vintage terroir in the heart of Temecula Valley Wine Country, Europa Village brings the old-world charm of Europe to Southern California. Europa Village is a multi-winery, innovative destination wine resort experience offering the charm and character of Europe, transporting guests to the traditional villages of Spain, France, and Italy across three winery destinations - Bolero, a Spanish adventure; C'est la Vie, a French affair; and Vienza, inspired by the Italian countryside. A village of restaurants, boutiques, tasting rooms, and walking paths connects these European-style venues. Stay in luxurious and intimate accommodations at The Inn at Europa Village nestled on a hilltop hideaway or in one of 10 Bolero Casitas.

