Commonwealth Hotels Names New President Jennifer Porter

COVINGTON, Ky., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today it has appointed Jennifer Porter president as the hotel management company seeks to enhance performance and grow future hotel acquisitions and management. Porter will oversee the company's strategic, operational, financial, and cultural expectations.

Porter most recently served as the company's chief operating officer. Before joining the company, she spent 25 years in the hospitality industry in key leadership roles with Winegardner and Hammons/Pyramid Hotel Group, and SunStream Hotels and Resorts. Ms. Porter's experience spans lifestyle, all-suite, conference-style hotels in urban, suburban, airport, and resort locations across the country. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Kent State University.

"I have a deep admiration for Commonwealth Hotels and the associates that make this company special," said Jennifer Porter, president of Commonwealth Hotels. "I look forward to leading this exceptional organization."

Commonwealth Hotels was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full-service and select-service hotels. Commonwealth currently manages 48 properties with nearly 5,500 rooms. Additional information may be found at .

