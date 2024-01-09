AUDIENCEX Announces Groundbreaking Expansion Of Its Innovative AI-Powered Suite, AUDIENCEX Intelligence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expansion includes new marketing analytics solution providing omnichannel data visualizations, conversion insights, and predictive modeling

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUDIENCEX, the AI-enabled digital advertising partner built to optimize real-time campaign performance for brands and agencies, is proud to announce a significant expansion to the capabilities of its innovative AI product, AUDIENCEX Intelligence (AXi) . AXi is a suite of advanced AI-powered data science and performance tools designed to address the complex advertising challenges faced by today's marketers, including media and data fragmentation, evolving privacy regulations, and increasingly rigorous budget scrutiny.

In conjunction with this expansion, AUDIENCEX is evolving the structure of their AXi suite of solutions into three distinct tech and service offerings which can be leveraged individually or alongside one another, each designed to meet specific client needs. This move reinforces the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and expertise in the rapidly evolving landscape of AI-powered digital marketing, while simplifying the continued evolution of the various tools within the AXi suite. This restructuring includes the launch of AXi Explorer, a groundbreaking new marketing and media analytics solution that introduces a new era of precision in campaign management.

The new structure of the AXi suite is outlined below:



AXi Predictor powers the analysis of crucial behavioral signals in audiences based on first-party data, historical data, and log-level data access. Using a fully opted-in dataset, AXi Predictor uses these insights to model custom predictive audiences most likely to convert.

AXi Optimizer enables custom bidding algorithms and real-time optimization. With a continuous optimization engine customized for specific goals, AXi Optimizer works in collaboration with custom and enterprise-level platform algorithms to reach the right audience at the right time. AXi Explorer , a new integrated analytics solution, provides visibility into real-time omnichannel performance data, predictive modeling for data-driven campaign decisions, and transparent reporting throughout the campaign lifecycle.



As the newest offering in the AXi suite, AXi Explorer is designed to provide greater transparency into omnichannel performance while enabling predictive modeling for data-driven decision-making to drive results. This comprehensive analytics solution seamlessly integrates and unifies data from diverse marketing sources, establishing a singular source of truth for in-depth marketing performance analysis. Complemented by intuitive marketing dashboards and AI-powered recommendation engines, AXi Explorer optimizes clients' media mix and enhances marketing efficiency.

"Marketers are actively seeking precision and clarity in their campaign analytics. This seamlessly integrated tool will empower our clients with real-time insights, allowing them to more fully understand the true impact of their campaigns, forecast performance to assist in data-driven decision-making, and optimize strategically," noted Brittany Wray, VP of Product at AUDIENCEX.“Ultimately, clients will achieve unprecedented success in their marketing endeavors through the strategic utilization of these advanced capabilities."

Key Features of AXi Explorer Include:



Transparent Performance Reporting for Omnichannel Campaign Analytics

MMM (Marketing Mix Modeling) for Optimal Campaign Yield

Predictive Analytics for Future Planning

Custom Data Visualization for Tailored Insights Seamless Website Analytics Integration for Conversion Attribution



"We are thrilled to expand our exceptional AXi suite, including the introduction of AXi Explorer, which together represent game-changing AI-enabled marketing and media solutions for brands and agencies. Now, marketers can gain a deeper understanding of their audiences and confidently scale performance–all with completely privacy-safe, futureproof solutions. This marks a major milestone in our commitment to transparency, data access, and performance excellence," said Max Yang, VP of Ad Ops at AUDIENCEX.

The newly expanded AXi suite of solutions is available to all AUDIENCEX clients effective immediately. This reflects the company's commitment to increasing access to enterprise-level AI-driven technology, privacy-safe consented data, and industry-leading performance solutions. For additional information on AUDIENCEX, the full AXi suite of solutions, or AXi Explorer itself, you may reach out directly to their team .

About AUDIENCEX

AUDIENCEX is an AI-enabled, performance-first programmatic advertising partner built to deliver results for challenger brands and independent agencies. Their expert teams deploy holistic strategies throughout the digital ecosystem, engaging the right audiences with predictive analytics, custom algorithms and automated optimization to drive scalable performance throughout the purchase funnel, across channels and devices. Named one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Deloitte, Inc., The Financial Times and the Los Angeles Business Journal, AUDIENCEX is headquartered in Los Angeles and operates remotely throughout North America, including New York and Dallas. For more information, visit or email ... .

