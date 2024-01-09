Medicinos Bankas Sold Its Branch Building In Kaunas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Medicinos Bankas UAB (hereinafter, the Bank), registration No. 112027077, registered office address: Pamėnkalnio 40, LT-01114 Vilnius, Lithuania.



The bank has sold its branch building on K. Donelaičio street in Kaunas. With the advice of real estate services company Colliers International Advisors UAB, the contract for the sale of the building was concluded on 9 January 2024.

The building will be handed over to the buyer Gulbelės Valdos UAB, registration No. 305807666, registered office address: V. Kudirkos 61, LT-71126 Šakiai, Lithuania, when the conditions for the closing of the transaction are met.

After the sale of the building, Medicinos Bankas will continue to operate and serve its customers in the same way, at the same address, so the changes will not affect customer service.

