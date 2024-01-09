Dani Elhachem Promoted To Chief Operating Officer Of HHM Hotels

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Executive Appointed to Leading Hotel Management & Ownership Group of North American Hotels

Philadelphia, PA, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HHM Hotels, a premier hospitality management company, proudly announces a significant milestone in its future strategy by promoting Dani Elhachem to Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.

The management and investment firm now boasts an impressive portfolio of hotels spanning the United States, Canada, and the Bahamas. Their operating portfolio includes a diverse group of branded and independent hotels including over 100 Marriott-branded hotels, 65 Hilton-branded hotels, over 50 independent and soft branded hotels and resorts, plus dozens of properties in the Hyatt and IHG brand families. This reflects HHM Hotels' commitment to excellence in the hospitality industry.

In a strategic move to elevate its operational leadership, HHM Hotels is thrilled to promote Elhachem as their second ever Chief Operating Officer (COO). With a remarkable track record garnered over 10 years in senior and executive roles at HHM Hotels, Elhachem has been instrumental in driving robust results for new and existing ownership partners, cultivating future leaders, and crafting innovative approaches to commercial strategy, in particular around distribution, for both branded and independent verticals.

"Dani's well-deserved appointment as COO marks an exciting chapter for HHM Hotels. His people-centric approach, coupled with a forward-thinking mindset for our partners, has been instrumental in creating differentiation within our industry," said Naveen Kakarla, President & CEO of HHM Hotels. "We are confident that Dani's leadership will propel HHM Hotels towards continued operational success in the new year and beyond."

Elhachem started his hospitality career working in various hotel leadership positions within Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Marriott Hotels of Canada for a public REIT, and private equality firm hotel owners to name a few. He then held senior regional and corporate roles within Denihan Hospitality Group. In 2013, Elhachem joined HHM Hotels as Senior Vice President of Operations to lead its New York City portfolio. Dani branched his expertise across the larger portfolio in 2017 where he was responsible for building out a best in class operating and distribution platform in competitive, high RevPAR, urban markets. He subsequently built out disciplines in restaurants and bars, direct distribution, as well as HHM Hotels' in-house Creative & Marketing Studios. This combined work resulted in his leading the launch of a luxury and lifestyle division, Echelon by HHM Hotels, which leverages the Independent Collection Hotels & Resorts, a B2C distribution platform as well as the company's Commercial Services Team and Marketing Studio.

Elhachem grew up in the Toronto area with a love of playing sports and enjoying time with friends and family. He knew hospitality was a fit for him early on and earned his Bachelors' degree in Hospitality & Tourism Business Administration while working at Westin Hotels & Resorts. That journey of balancing people and high performance in competitive environments continues in his leadership today across the organization and his teams.

Lastly, in tandem with Dani's appointment, HHM Hotels announces a strategic role transition for Mike Murray, a company founder and partner for fifteen remarkable years. Murray will assume the newly created position of Chief Business Officer, focusing on enhancing collaboration with current owners and clients, understanding their needs, and driving growth opportunities through acquisitions and asset management. "We are deeply grateful for Mike's contributions to our journey, and we are excited about the value he will bring in his new role as Chief Business Officer," added Kakarla.“He's been my partner for the past fifteen years and that relationship and our combined will to drive HHM Hotels forward is not slowing any time soon.”

About HHM Hotels

HHM Hotels is an award-winning hotel management and investment company that operates over 235 full-service and select-service hotels across the United States and Canada. HHM Hotels is in virtually every major hospitality market from coast to coast, and is a leading manager of Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG hotels, while also operating over 50 independent luxury and lifestyle hotels. HHM Hotels' highly experienced and stable operating team is known for being nimble, accountable, and entrepreneurial in how they drive market-leading results for owners including publicly traded companies, private equity firms, and family office investors. Additional information can be found at hhmhotels.

