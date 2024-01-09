Creative Realities To Debut As Exhibitors At NRF 2024: Retail’S Big Show

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Showcasing innovation in QSR & retail media technology, Creative Realities' immersive exhibits will highlight the power of transformative digital signage solutions

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW), a leading digital signage solutions provider, is set to make its debut as an exhibitor at NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show , held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. The event, running from January 14-16, is a significant platform for the retail industry, and Creative Realities is excited to contribute to showcasing best-in-class digital signage solutions for both Retail and Food and Beverage environments.



Creative Realities marks a significant milestone this year by debuting at NRF with two exhibits. One spotlight will be on the newly introduced Food Service Innovation Zone, a dedicated exhibit area that showcases the latest technologies behind Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs), covering front-of-house, back-of-house, ordering systems and more. Creative Realities will bring this to life on the tech stage, demonstrating a connected drive-thru experience – complete with a pre-order screen, a distinctive canopy with audio, an exterior digital menu board array and interior digital menu boards – all intended to simulate exactly how drive-thru and walk-in customers would order. The content featured across the screen activations is also created by Creative Realities and reflects actual content from existing customers like Panera Bread and Freddy's Steakburgers.

Creative Realities will also feature a booth on the third level of the main floor, meticulously designed to highlight the company's expertise in digital signage solutions tailored for retail environments. The booth will display fixtures standard to small format markets, grocery and convenience stores, revealing how digital can elevate the ordinary to extraordinary.

The exhibit will showcase an array of screens, providing a visual testament to the seamless fusion of art and technology for impactful visual merchandising. Furthermore, it will illustrate how digital signage can empower retailers to monetize their spaces effectively, as a retail media network – or media channel – in its own right. From dynamic advertising displays to interactive customer engagement, Creative Realities will demonstrate solutions that not only enhance the customer experience but also open new avenues for revenue generation.

“Participating in NRF Big Show 2024 is a pivotal moment for Creative Realities,” said Rick Mills, CEO of Creative Realities.“This event is the heartbeat of the retail industry, and showcasing our digital signage technologies here emphasizes the critical role of innovation in shaping the retail landscape, as well as our ability to prove how digital signage is a critical lever to help generate ROI both from customer behaviors and through the generation of advertising revenue. NRF Big Show is where we can show how hardware, intelligent software and content take visual merchandising to the next level of accountability, impact and return on investment.”

Creative Realities extends a warm invitation to NRF 2024 attendees to explore their exhibits on the tech stage on Level 1 (#2640) and Level 3 at Booth #4174 and join the journey into the future of retail technology. For more information, please visit .

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. CRI designs, develops and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise-level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to automotive, advertising networks, apparel & accessories, convenience stores, food service/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues. The company has operations across North America with active installations in more than 10 countries.

