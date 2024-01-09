Vizypay Highlights Record-Breaking Growth With 2023 End-Of-Year Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following a year of exceptional growth, the leading payment processor is primed for new innovation, enhanced service offerings and continued profitability in 2024

WAUKEE, Iowa, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay , the leading payment processing fintech serving small businesses in rural America, today announces its 2023 end-of-year report, showcasing successful and consistent demand for services. The company is looking forward to strong projections going into 2024.



“This year was about building company culture, meeting customers' expectations through quick, personalized services and portraying our loyalty to rural American small businesses,” said VizyPay CEO and Founder Austin Mac Nab.“We've created some great momentum this year with prestigious award wins, the introduction of our Dual Pricing program and Priority One team and the expansion of our executive leadership team. All of this is setting us up for a successful 2024, with a lot to look forward to.”

2023 Operational and Financial Highlights:



Priority One Team - The payments company established a Priority One team within its Operations Department, offering white-glove customer service to a specific group of agents that meet monthly volume criteria.

Partnerships - To best serve its merchants, VizyPay welcomed over 20 new partnerships in 2023, including banks, credit unions, CPAs, ISVs, SMB consultants, bookkeepers, restaurant advisors and digital marketing.

Customer Service - The culture-first company hit a new milestone of 1,500 reviews on Trustpilot while still holding a 4.9-star rating. It had an average answer rate of 23 seconds and a 90.3% success rate of solving tickets at first glance. Additionally, VizyPay was recognized as a winner of the Stevie Awards , Sales and Customer Service.

Company Culture - The company expanded its leadership team , introduced an advisory board , and did a hiring blitz in 2023, highlighting its dedication to an elite workplace culture. The fintech was also recognized as a best place to work this year by American Banker and the Des Moines Register . The team was applauded for its Human Resources Department by the Stevie Awards.

Growing Revenue – VizyPay increased its revenue by 18% in 2023 to $21.5 million and is projected to bring in $26.5 million in 2024. With its rapid growth came recognition from top-tier publications, including being named as a 2023 Forbes Fintech 50 , three-time Inc. 5000 winner and two-time Inc. Regionals winner. Total Payments Processed – In 2023 VizyPay processed 33.5 million payments equating to $1.8 billion. The company is expecting to process $2.25 billion in payments in the new year, bringing the total number of payments processed since its inception to $7.65 billion.

About VizyPay

Headquartered in Waukee, Iowa, VizyPay was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. Making a huge splash nationwide by being honest and simple, VizyPay ranked #1841 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America with a three-year revenue growth of 305%.

