MRI-Simmons & Deep Labs Partner To Offer 'Always-On' Data Enrichment Solution For The Payment Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Innovative solution leverages generative AI to map payment transaction data to privacy-compliant and nationally representative consumer insights.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MRI-Simmons , the leading provider of insights on the American consumer, and Deep Labs , a leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform company, today announced the launch of an always-on data enrichment solution for the payment industry.Powered by DeepDecision®, the advanced signals intelligence solution from Deep Labs, the new solution leverages generative AI to map payment transaction data to MRI-Simmons' rich database of consumer interests, psychographics, demographics, and more. The partnership will provide clients with advanced consumer profiling capabilities designed to generate accurate and targeted marketing messages, promotions, and other content for specific merchant categories or locations. The output of 60,000+ consumer attributes enable reward & personalization programs, tailored marketing campaigns, psychographic segmentation, and hyper-personalized personas.“By leaning into our partnership with Deep Labs, we can leverage cutting edge artificial intelligence and machine learning that is purpose built for the payments space,” said Joshua Pisano, SVP Product Strategy and Business Development at MRI-Simmons.“With no personal information needed, this allows for our rich consumer insights to be seamlessly blended with payment transactions enabling data to move into our planning systems or out to our customer first-party data environments in a privacy compliant manner.”“DeepDecision's persona-based psychographic capabilities enable advanced decisioning without the need for personal information” said Scott Edington, CEO of Deep Labs.“Our patented Large Signal Model (LSM) technology is a perfect complement to the rich, privacy-compliant, and nationally representative data assets that MRI-Simmons has historically provided to a cross-section of industries.”The MRI-Simmons and Deep Labs 'always-on' solution is currently being launched with a select group of major payments partners. To learn more, contact ....About MRI-SimmonsMRI-Simmons is the leading provider of insights on the American consumer. With transparency and methodological rigor at its foundation, MRI-Simmons makes consumer data smarter and empowers action from insights. A leader in consumer insights for over 60 years, MRI-Simmons possesses one of the few single-source, privacy-compliant data sets that is widely used for consumer profiling, media planning, data enrichment, and activation. Powered by address-based probabilistic sampling, MRI-Simmons measures real people, chosen at random to represent the US population in all its variations. The result is a nationally representative and culturally diverse data set that provides the most accurate view of the American consumer.Catalyst, the company's consumer insights and activation engine, informs marketing strategy and streamlines the use of data to drive business results. Built on MRI-Simmons' nationally representative consumer truth set, Catalyst provides marketers with a series of modules, from consumer profiling through digital and addressable activation, designed to enable a self-service experience with complete transparency.Launched as a joint venture in 2019, MRI-Simmons is co-owned by GfK and SymphonyAI Group, with GfK as the majority partner. In 2023, GfK combined with NIQ, bringing together two industry leaders with unparalleled global reach. To learn more, visit mrisimmons, or follow @MRISimmons on Twitter.About Deep LabsFounded in 2016, Deep Labs provides advanced context-aware decisioning for the Payments industry. Its core platform, DeepDecision®, leverages persona-based intelligence to reduce fraud & false declines, increase payment authorizations, and eliminate account takeover. To date, DeepDecision® has enabled 10B decisions across the private and public sectors. For more information, visit Deep-Labs.Media Contacts:MRI Simmons Media Team...Deep Labs Media Team...

Matt Cumello, VP, Head of Marketing

MRI-Simmons

+1 866-256-4468

email us here