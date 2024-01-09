Heartland Construction President Shane Allyne Announces Expansion Into Kentucky

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shane Allyne Rewarded with Free Trip by Supplier!

Large Reroofing Project in Progress

Shane Allyne, looking to the future

Heartland Construction and Roofing Completed new roof

Shane Allyne after Receiving top 100 award

Shane Allyne Eyeing New Market

- Shane Allyne

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Heartland Construction, a leading construction company in the Midwest, is pleased to announce its looking into expanding into Kentucky. This comes after the successful expansion into Tennessee, which served as a beta test for the company's future expansions. The decision to expand into Kentucky is driven by the expected growth in the state, particularly with the construction of the world's largest car battery plant in Central Kentucky.

The new electric vehicle (EV) plant, which is set to employ over 5,000 people, is expected to bring significant economic growth to the region. As a company that prides itself on providing quality construction services, Heartland Construction sees this as an opportunity to contribute to the development of the community and support the growth of the EV industry. The company is excited to bring its expertise and experience to Kentucky and be a part of this exciting project.

Shane Allyne , President of Heartland Construction, stated, "We are thrilled to announce our plans to expand into Kentucky. Our successful expansion into Tennessee has given us the confidence to take on this new venture. We see great potential in the state, especially with the construction of the world's largest car battery plant. We are committed to providing top-notch construction services and contributing to the growth of the community."

Under Shane Allyne leadership, Heartland Construction has a proven track record of delivering high-quality projects on time and within budget. The company's expansion into Kentucky is a testament to its growth and success. With this expansion, Heartland Construction looks forward to building strong partnerships with local businesses and communities, and creating job opportunities for the people of Kentucky. The company is confident that its expansion into Kentucky will be a success, just like its expansion into Tennessee.

Heartland Construction's expansion into Kentucky is a significant milestone for the company and a testament to its commitment to growth and excellence. Shane Allyne is excited to be a part of the development of the state and looks forward to building a strong presence in Kentucky. With its proven expertise and dedication to quality, Heartland Construction is ready to take on this new challenge and contribute to the growth of the EV industry in Kentucky.

Shane Allyne

Heartland Construction

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram