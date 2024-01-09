Darren Bailey Endorsed By VFAF Veterans For Trump For Congress Illinois' 12Th District (IL-12)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots PresidentLOUISVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From the press room of L-Strategies the official press of VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots national.VFAF Veterans for Trump has issued an endorsement of Darren Bailey for congress Illinois' 12th district.Darren is a third-generation family farmer from rural Southern Illinois who, along with his sons, owns and operates Bailey Family Farm where they grow corn, wheat, and soybeans. It is here on the farm where he learned and passed down the values of hard work and a strong faith to his children.Darren is grounded in the conservative values of individual liberty, social responsibility, and working hard. He knows that these precious freedoms are threatened every day by big government and powerful career politicians, which is why we need representation in Washington who understands and will fight for our way of life.In other VFAF News :VFAF Veterans for Trump producing a "Trump" related documentary for release in early 2024The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement :VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

