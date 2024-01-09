Wings India To Be Held At Hyderabad’S Begumpet Airport From Jan 18

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 9 (IANS) India's biggest civil aviation event, Wings India 2024, will be held at the Begumpet Airport here from January 18 to 21.

The four-day biennial event is being organised jointly by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Indian Industry (FICCI).

The best of the aviation industry would be showcasing their innovative aviation technology and aircraft machinery at the event on commercial, general and business aviation, bringing together buyers, sellers, investors, and other stakeholders on a common platform to discuss various aspects of the aviation industry.

While the first two days are for business discussions, the remaining two days will be open for the general public.

Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Tuesday held a coordination meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, FICCI and officials of the state government and took stock of the arrangements being made for the smooth conduct of the event.

She stated the event is being conducted on a bigger scale this year with display of some new generation aircraft of various manufacturers, allied aviation services, auxiliary units, industries and tourism sectors along with participation of high level dignitaries from various countries and other state governments.

Joint Secretary, Civil Aviation, Asangba Chuba Ao stated that the biennial event provides a good opportunity for the state government to showcase its developmental activities.

Events related to travel, tourism, start-ups, skill development apart from career and job opportunities in the aviation sector will also be held as part of the Wings India 2024 event, he added.

The Chief Secretary told officials that critical planning is required for making elaborate arrangements and emphasised on some key areas like parking arrangements and ensuring seamless traffic movement during the event. She instructed the police officials to identify alternate sites for parking as it is estimated that more than one lakh visitors are expected for the exhibition during the last two days.

She directed the GHMC to take proper sanitation measures and ensure that the garbage collection is scaled up during the event.

Necessary advisories should also be issued to the general public in the vicinity to avoid throwing garbage on the roads. They should also be advised not to fly kites around the airport area from January 16, that is two days prior to the event, as it could be a hindrance to international aircraft coming for display during the event.

--IANS

ms/vd