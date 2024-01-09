Scott Stallman, Ph.D., To Become Next President Of Dunwoody College

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Dunwoody's current Provost will replace retiring President Rich Wagner in July 2024

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunwoody College of Technology , a leader in hands-on technical education, has named Scott Stallman, Ph.D., to succeed Rich Wagner, Ph.D., as the next President of Dunwoody. Stallman, who is currently the College's Provost, will begin his role as President in July 2024, following the retirement of Wagner.



Stallman has served as Provost at Dunwoody since January 2021.



Scott Stallman, Ph.D.

"Scott Stallman is a strategic and visionary leader with a strong track record of innovation," Dunwoody Board Chair Nancy M. Dahl said. "His operational acumen, combined with the ability to create new opportunities for the College, will be a tremendous asset as Dunwoody looks to the future."



The search for the next President of Dunwoody began in May 2023, following the announcement from President Rich Wagner that he would retire following the 2023-24 academic year. A search firm was brought in to facilitate the process, which included input from stakeholders and a national search, followed by a multi-tiered evaluation process and an extensive set of interviews.



"Thanks to Dunwoody's strong reputation, unprecedented enrollment growth, and solid financial position, the College attracted interest from some of the top leaders in higher education," said Bernie Aldrich, Board Member and Chair of the Search Committee. "Scott's strengths and achievements, combined with his appreciation for Dunwoody's role as a leader in technical education, made him the ideal candidate for this position."



Stallman brings with him more than 18 years of experience leading academic programs at several higher education institutions in Missouri, Illinois, and Texas.



"I cannot express how honored, excited, and humbled I am to be named the next President of Dunwoody," Stallman said. "Dunwoody is truly a special college. We are positioned to deliver on our mission in new and innovative ways, reaching more students in more places - taking the lead on ending the engineering, design and skilled trades gap in Minnesota and the nation. There is no better college to be at than here, as a student, as staff or faculty, or as the president. I have enjoyed working with everyone at Dunwoody during my three years as Provost, and I'm excited for the great things we will do together in the future."



As the next President, Stallman inherits an institution that has been transformed over the past decade through an enhanced physical space, leading-edge academic programming, excellent fiscal management, and strong external partnerships. Stallman will be charged with enhancing and evolving the College's current vision and trajectory while infusing new ideas to sustain Dunwoody's reputation as a leader in technical education. He will ensure relevant academic programs, support a culture of equity, steward the College's finances, create opportunities for engagement with industry and community, and continue the success of fundraising on behalf of Dunwoody.



"Scott will continue to build upon the legacy of President Wagner. An inclusive leader, he has the experience and fortitude to lead change, while remaining committed to upholding Dunwoody's legacy of hands-on, applied learning," Dahl said.



A Broad Range of Experience

Stallman has an established track record of collaborating with faculty to strengthen relationships with employers, develop new business and industry partnerships, build academic programs, and increase student enrollment and success.



Stallman earned his Bachelor's degree at the University of Missouri – Columbia, his Master's degree in Adult and Higher Education Administration at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, and his Doctorate in Higher Education Administration at Illinois State University.



He is an Aspen Presidential Fellow in the 2019-2020 cohort, a program that seeks to prepare the next generation of higher education leaders. Stallman was one of 40 educators from across the country chosen to participate in the program that year.



ABOUT DUNWOODY COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1914, Dunwoody College of Technology is the only private, not-for-profit technical college in the Upper Midwest. Having provided hands-on, applied technical education to more than 250,000 individuals, Dunwoody is the college for experimenters and makers, a place where the curious and the confident learn by doing. Located in Minneapolis, Dunwoody offers a unique campus experience in dedicated labs, studios, and shops that treats students like future professionals from day one. With certificates, associate's, and bachelor's degrees in more than 40 majors – including engineering, robotics, design and other STEM-related fields – Dunwoody challenges students to come determined and graduate destined.

