Zaxby's Asian Zensation Zaladtm And Hand-Rolled Egg Rolls Are Back

Saucy chicken chain Zaxby's ® is bringing back its fan-favorite Asian Zensation ZaladTM

and hand-rolled Egg Rolls for a limited time only.* The flavorful Zalad features Zaxby's famous fried Chicken FingerzTM

or grilled chicken on freshly tossed mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, and crispy wonton strips, topped with Asian slaw and drizzled with a honey sesame Teriyaki glaze starting at $9.95. The Asian Zensation Zalad is served with citrus vinaigrette dressing plus Zaxby's hand-rolled Veggie Egg Roll. Zaxby's customers can also get two Egg Rolls as a stand-alone side, paired with Sweet & Spicy dipping sauce for just $3.00.

"The Asian Zensation Zalad is one of our top requested seasonal menu items from Zaxby's fans," said Patrick Schwing, Zaxby's chief marketing and strategy officer. "Customers can enjoy our signature crispy Chicken Fingerz on delicious fresh greens, topped with bold Asian-inspired flavors, and paired with our hand-rolled Egg Rolls–making our Zensation Zalad unlike any ordinary salad. It's a Zalad."

Zaxby's Asian Zensation Zalad brings bold flavors front and center with tender cuts of chicken marinated for more than 12 hours in Zaxby's signature marinade. Zaxby's honey sesame Teriyaki glaze is made with soy sauce, fresh ginger, fresh garlic, honey, and brown sugar. The authentic wonton strips have a delightfully crisp texture, and the crunchy Asian slaw is steeped in tangy citrus vinaigrette, made with fruity orange, sweet pineapple, and rich notes of ginger and sesame.

Again this year, Zaxby's is also offering its infamous Egg Roll as a stand-alone side to complement any of its mouthwatering menu items. Zaxby's Egg Roll is hand rolled in a crispy wonton wrapper, filled with shredded cabbage, carrots, green onion and seasoning. It's served with Zaxby's signature Sweet & Spicy sauce, one of twelve sauces in Zaxby's portfolio.

"Last year, we literally ran out of Egg Rolls from an overwhelmingly positive response from our customers. We're advising our guests to come early and often to get them while they last," Schwing added.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 8, through Sunday, Jan. 14, Zaxby's will offer double Zax Rewardz® points on orders of the Asian Zensation Zalad when ordering through the Zax Rewardz account online, in-app or with the QR code scans at registers in restaurants.** To earn double rewards, join Zax Rewardz by downloading the Zaxby's app on Google Play or the App Store or sign up online at zaxbys/rewards .

*Zaxby's Asian Zensation Zalad and Egg Roll are available at participating locations while supplies last.

**Offer valid for Zax Rewardz members only. Points will be added to the account within 72 hours of eligible purchase. Valid from 1/8/24 - 1/14/24. Zax Rewardz members can see full offer terms in their account on the Zaxby's app and can visit



for Zax Rewardz program terms.

About Zaxby's

Founded in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches, and salads with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. Zaxby's iconic Fried Pickles were selected to USA Today's 2023 10Best Fast Food Sides List . Zaxby's has over 930 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys or zaxbysfranchising .

