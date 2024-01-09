Mycumortgage Announces Four New Credit Union Partnerships In Q4

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A total of 13 new partnerships in 2023 helps myCUmortgage fulfill its mission of empowering credit unions to become great mortgage lenders

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- myCUmortgage ended 2023 strong by welcoming four new partner credit unions in its ongoing effort to help more credit union members with homeownership. myCUmortgage is a leading Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) and wholly owned by Wright-Patt Credit Union.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, the following credit unions partnered with myCUmortgage:

Compass Community Credit Union – Eureka, Calif.

Cornerstone Credit Union – Freeport, Ill.

Railway Credit Union –

Mandan, North Dakota Valley First Credit Union –

Modesto, Calif.

Combined, these new partnerships represent more than 102,000 credit union members and over $1.5 billion in assets.

In 2023, myCUmortgage established new partnerships with 13 credit unions from across the United States, which accounted for almost 686,000 members and nearly $4 billion in assets.

With over 24 years of mortgage industry experience in the credit union space, myCUmortgage offers its nearly 200 partners expert guidance to help them become GREAT mortgage lenders. Collaborating with these new partners, myCUmortgage is providing comprehensive products, systems and services, including conventional and government lending, loan origination services and member loan servicing.

About myCUmortgage

myCUmortgage, a wholly owned Credit Union Service Organization of Wright-Patt Credit Union in Beavercreek, Ohio, is obsessed with helping credit union partners to be great mortgage lenders. Through exceptional leadership, comprehensive solutions, expert guidance and partner- and member-focused service, myCUmortgage delivers peace of mind to credit union partners and their members across the United States. To learn more about our mortgage-obsession, visit .

