The Dyrt's 2024 Camping Report To Be Presented By The All-New 2024 Toyota Tacoma

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt , the No. 1 app for camping availability, photos, and reviews, has collaborated with the all-new 2024 Toyota Tacoma for the next edition of its award-winning Camping Report. The all-new Toyota Tacoma will be the presenting sponsor of the 2024 Camping Report, which will now include additional information on campers' vehicle use and preferences.

The Dyrt

The All-New 2024 Toyota Tacoma

Continue Reading

The Dyrt's 2023 Camping Report

is the leading resource on camping industry trends and was cited by media more than 500 times this year by outlets such as Reader's Digest , USA Today and many more. The report was frequently referenced in media coverage of recent camping accessibility legislation in California .

"We've expanded the scope of our camping report every year since The Dyrt first published it in 2021," says The Dyrt CEO Kevin Long. "It has rapidly become the leading authority on camping trends, and we are so pleased to collaborate with the all-new Toyota Tacoma to take the report to the next level in 2024."

The 2024 Tacoma was completely redesigned from the ground up and built for the adventurers who crave exploring, similar to The Dyrt's diverse camping community who rely on the Camping Report for information. Designed specifically for the U.S. market, the new Tacoma has a high-strength boxed, steel-ladder frame, and it adds numerous features that off-road enthusiasts will love throughout camping, overlanding, and other outdoor activities.

"From a family camping trip at the local state park, to an overlanding adventure off the grid, the all-new 2024 Toyota Tacoma was designed with campers and outdoor enthusiasts in mind," says Ann Dragovits, Media Manager at Toyota Motor North America. "What The Dyrt has done to make camping more accessible is amazing, and we are proud to partner with them in support of the camping community."

The Dyrt's 2024 Camping Report presented by the All-New Toyota Tacoma will draw on multiple surveys covering thousands of campers and U.S. residents as well as camping property owners in all 50 states. It will be published in early 2024.

Sign up to be notified here .

"The Dyrt's users may comprise the country's broadest demographic profile of the camping public. So when The Dyrt's users have their temperature taken, it pays for other industry participants to take notice," writes RVtravel , describing The Dyrt's annual report on the camping landscape as "the statistically most meaningful picture of what it's like to go camping in America that the industry has produced to date."

About Toyota

Toyota, creator of the Prius hybrid and the Mirai fuel cell vehicle, is committed to building vehicles for the way people live through our Toyota and Lexus brands, and directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America (more than 49,000 in the U.S.).

Over the past 65 years, Toyota has assembled nearly 45 million cars and trucks in North America at the company's 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, the company's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

Through our more than 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.), Toyota sold more than 2.4 million cars and trucks (more than 2.1 million in the U.S.) in 2022, of which, nearly one quarter were electrified vehicles (full battery, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fuel cell).

About The Dyrt

The Dyrt is the only comprehensive camping resource with over 12 million user-generated reviews, photos and tips for every RV site, cabin, glamping and tent camping location, including all public, private and free camping

areas in the United States. The Dyrt is how campers search, save and book camping of any type anywhere in the U.S. With The Dyrt PRO, campers

get reservations at sold-out campgrounds , advanced maps, discounts on camping and more. The Dyrt is the No. 1 camping app and receives more than 30 million visits from campers each year because The Dyrt has it all.

.

Media Contact:

Jason Simms

860-526-1555

370980@email4pr. com

SOURCE The Dyrt