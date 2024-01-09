Futuri Media Welcomes Mary Rogers As New Senior Vice President Of Sales

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CLEVELAND, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Futuri Media, a leading innovator in AI-driven audience engagement and sales intelligence solutions for broadcasters, proudly announces the appointment of Mary Rogers as Senior Vice President of Sales.

With over two decades of experience in sales and marketing, Mary brings a wealth of knowledge in strategic planning, client account management, and revenue generation. Her passion for Futuri's products is rooted in her six-year experience as a client across different companies and markets. "One of the reasons why I'm so excited to join Futuri is because I've witnessed first-hand the vital role Futuri products, like TopLine and TopicPulse, play in client research, creating category expertise, and building credibility with buyers," said Rogers.

Mary's journey in media sales began on the other side of the table, as a marketing director at a pioneering medical practice. After successfully branding her client using both traditional media and various digital platforms, she was recruited by Cox Media Group to deliver the same successes to Cox clients. Her transition to a sales leader at Cox Media Group marks the beginning of an illustrious career. Mary has led teams to many successes in four markets, most recently in Dallas with Audacy.

Living in San Antonio with her family, Mary is excited to join Futuri's mission to revolutionize broadcast radio, TV, and digital publishing. "Futuri's known for always innovating, keeping a close eye on the current and future needs of broadcasters and digital publishers," says Rogers. "Last year's launches of SpotOn (AI-generated spec spots) and POST Automatic Publishing (instantly turning broadcasts into podcasts) only further exemplify their commitment to the industry." Mary's expertise in digital multi-platform strategies and streaming options positions her perfectly to lead Futuri's sales initiatives.

"Mary understands the nuanced needs of today's media landscape," said Daniel Anstandig, CEO of Futuri. "Our suite of AI solutions are designed to tailor to the specific needs of every station and media company. Futuri clients will greatly benefit from Mary's creative and strategic thinking for gaining market share and company-wide efficiencies."

About Futuri Media

Futuri Media is a global leader in technology for broadcasters and digital publishers with innovative AI-powered solutions that drive audience and revenue growth. Founded in 2009, Cleveland-based Futuri's AI-driven audience engagement and sales technology is used by hundreds of stations owned by iHeartMEDIA, Cumulus, Audacy, Rogers, Alpha, and thousands worldwide.

