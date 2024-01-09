Fortitude Family Offices Announces Founder And Chief Executive Officer Matt Walker Has Been Named To The Five Star Wealth Manager's 2023 List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Annual award is given to wealth management professionals demonstrating a commitment to client services and strong industry credentials

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortitude Family Offices, LLC, a fully-integrated team of investment, wealth management, tax, accounting, and business operations professionals, proudly announces that Founder and CEO Matt Walker, CPA,

CGMA®, has been named a recipient of the 2023 Five Star Wealth Manager award by Five Star Professional.

The 2023 Five Star Wealth Manager award is given to wealth managers who satisfy 10 objective eligibility and evaluation criteria focused on the delivery of high-quality services to clients. These criteria include factors such as client retention rates, client assets under administration, firm reviews, and a favorable regulatory and complaint history.

"It's a great honor to be recognized alongside so many other accomplished peers. I'd like to express my deep appreciation for our team and their continued dedication to our clients. This was truly a group effort, and it wouldn't have been possible without them" said Matt Walker, CPA, CGMA® , Founder and CEO of Fortitude Family Office . "As trusted advisors, we feel privileged to guide individuals through sensitive financial issues and find profound reward in delivering value and witnessing the impactful outcomes of our work, which continually fuels our motivation to positively influence our clients."

Recipients will be featured in special sections of The Wall Street Journal for January 31, 2024, and Fortune magazine for December 2023/January 2024.

About Fortitude Family Office, LLC

Fortitude Family Office, LLC, is a fully-integrated financial advisory team with more than $2 billion in AUA based in Scottsdale, Arizona providing high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals with investment, wealth management, tax, accounting, philanthropy, and business operations services. With the mission to revolutionize the way families leverage coordinated services to create, maintain, and foster their legacy and wealth, the award-winning team is recognized for delivering in-depth plans for multigenerational families, founders and entrepreneurs, corporate executives and families navigating major transitions. Founded by Matt Walker, CPA, CGMA®, the firm is committed to developing solutions that address clients' immediate financial needs and support their wealth preservation for generations to come.

About The Five Star Wealth Manager Award

The Five Star Wealth Manager award (the "FSWM award") is administered by Crescendo Business Services, LLC (dba Five Star Professional). Data for the FSWM award was gathered during the current or prior year. Wealth managers do not pay a fee to be considered or placed on the final list of Five Star Wealth Managers. Once awarded, wealth managers may purchase marketing materials from Five Star Professional, including additional profile ad space or promotional products.

Eligibility criteria - required: 1. Credentialed as a registered investment adviser or a registered investment adviser representative; 2. Actively licensed as a registered investment adviser or as a principal of a registered investment adviser firm for a minimum of 5 years; 3. Favorable regulatory, complaint, employment, bankruptcy and felony review (as defined by Five Star Professional); 4. Fulfilled their firm review based on internal standards; 5. Accepting new clients. Evaluation criteria - considered: 6. One-year client retention rate; 7. Five-year client retention rate; 8. Noninstitutional discretionary and/or non-discretionary client assets administered; 9. Number of client households served; 10. Education and professional designations. For more information on the FSWM award and the research/selection methodology, go to

. FSWM award candidates are identified by one of three sources: firm nomination, peer nomination or pre-qualification based on industry standing. The FSWM award does not evaluate the quality of services provided and is not indicative of the wealth manager's future performance. Wealth managers may or may not use discretion in their practice and therefore may not manage their client's assets. The inclusion of a wealth manager on the Five Star Wealth Manager list should not be construed as an endorsement of the wealth manager by Five Star Professional or this publication. Working with a Five Star Wealth Manager or any wealth manager is no guarantee as to future investment success, nor is there any guarantee that the selected Five Star Wealth Managers will be awarded this accomplishment by Five Star Professional in the future. For more information about FSWM market research statistics, see

.

