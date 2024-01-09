Baggage Handling Systems Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 10.7% By 2034: Visiongain

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Visiongain has published a new report entitled Baggage Handling Systems Market Report 2024-2034 : Forecasts by Component (Hardware, Software), by Airport Class (Major International Airports (Class A), Domestic and Regional Airports (Class B), Small Airports (Class C)), by Technology (Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID), Barcode Systems, Voice Recognition Systems, Other), by System (Conveyor Systems, Destination Coded Vehicles (DCV), Vacuum Conveyor Systems, Tilt Tray Sorters, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis .

The global baggage handling systems market was valued at US$9.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Stringent Aviation Security Regulations

The stringent global aviation security regulations imposed by authorities drive the demand for sophisticated baggage handling systems. These systems incorporate advanced screening technologies to ensure compliance with security protocols while maintaining operational efficiency. For example, the implementation of Explosive Detection Systems (EDS) enhances the ability of baggage handling systems to identify and mitigate potential security threats, thereby aligning with regulatory requirements and bolstering safety standards across airports worldwide.

Expansion and Modernization of Airports

The ongoing expansion and modernization of airports globally contribute significantly to the demand for advanced baggage handling systems. As airports undergo expansions to accommodate larger aircraft and increased passenger capacities, the need for scalable and efficient baggage handling solutions becomes imperative. A case in point is the expansion projects at major international airports like Heathrow Airport in London, where substantial investments are made to upgrade and expand baggage handling infrastructure to meet the evolving demands of air travel.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Baggage Handling Systems Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the aviation industry, and the baggage handling systems sector has not been immune to the challenges posed by the global health crisis. One significant effect has been the sharp decline in air travel demand, leading to reduced passenger numbers and, subsequently, a decrease in the volume of handled baggage. Airports worldwide experienced disruptions as travel restrictions, lockdowns, and safety concerns prompted a substantial drop in flight frequencies and international travel, affecting the overall functioning of baggage handling systems.

The pandemic-induced changes in passenger behaviour also impacted the design and operation of baggage handling systems. Heightened hygiene concerns prompted the need for contactless and automated solutions to minimize physical interactions during the baggage check-in and collection processes. Airports and system providers had to swiftly adapt to these evolving requirements, leading to an increased focus on touchless technologies and innovations such as self-service kiosks for baggage check-in and retrieval.

Furthermore, the economic challenges faced by airlines and airports during the pandemic affected investment plans and budgets for infrastructure development, including baggage handling systems. Many projects were delayed or scaled back as industry stakeholders grappled with financial uncertainties and the need to prioritize essential operational functions.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain's 323-page report provides 98 tables and156 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global baggage handling systems market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Baggage Handling Systems. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including component, airport class, technology, and system and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing baggage handling systems market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Rising Demand for Seamless Passenger Experience

The escalating expectation for a seamless and hassle-free passenger experience propels the demand for efficient baggage handling systems. Passengers expect their luggage to be handled swiftly and accurately throughout their journey. Baggage tracking systems, automated check-in kiosks, and self-service bag drops contribute to a positive passenger experience. Airlines and airports, recognizing the value of customer satisfaction, invest in advanced baggage handling technologies to meet and exceed passenger expectations.

Global Tourism Growth and Emerging Travel Hubs

The growth of global tourism and the emergence of new travel hubs contribute to the demand for robust baggage handling systems. Popular tourist destinations and emerging travel hubs witness increased passenger traffic, necessitating advanced baggage handling infrastructure. Airports in destinations like Bali, Phuket, and Istanbul, experiencing a surge in tourism, invest in state-of-the-art baggage handling systems to accommodate the influx of travelers and enhance operational efficiency.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Utilization of Robotization in the Airports Opportunities for the Market

The utilization of robotization in airports presents significant opportunities for enhancing operational efficiency, passenger experience, and overall safety. One notable opportunity lies in the deployment of robotic systems for tasks such as baggage handling, cleaning, and customer service. Robots equipped with advanced sensors and artificial intelligence can streamline and automate routine processes, freeing up human resources for more complex and value-added activities.

For instance, in the realm of baggage handling, companies like SITA have introduced robotic systems capable of autonomously transporting baggage within airport terminals. These robots utilize sensors and machine learning algorithms to navigate through crowded spaces, ensuring timely and secure delivery of luggage to designated locations. By automating repetitive tasks, airports can reduce processing times, minimize errors, and enhance the overall reliability of baggage handling systems. Moreover, the adoption of robotic systems for cleaning and maintenance purposes is another promising opportunity. Companies like SoftBank Robotics have developed robotic solutions that can autonomously clean and sanitize airport facilities. These robots can operate in high-traffic areas, providing a more efficient and thorough cleaning process. This not only improves the overall hygiene of the airport but also contributes to a safer and healthier environment for passengers and airport staff.

Increasing Usage of Destination Coded Vehicles and Robotics Opportunities for the Market

One significant market opportunity within the Baggage Handling Systems industry lies in the escalating adoption of Destination Coded Vehicles (DCVs) and robotics. The integration of advanced automation technologies is transforming the operational landscape of airports, presenting numerous advantages and opening doors to new possibilities.

The rising demand for efficiency and accuracy in baggage handling has fueled the increasing usage of DCVs. These vehicles, equipped with sophisticated sorting capabilities, enhance the speed and precision of luggage movement throughout airports. A notable opportunity arises in the seamless integration of DCVs into existing baggage handling systems, optimizing processes and minimizing the risk of errors. For instance, companies like ICM Airport Technics have developed innovative DCV solutions, such as the Baggage ITTM system. This system employs autonomous vehicles guided by RFID technology, allowing for swift and accurate baggage transportation within airports. The adoption of such technologies not only streamlines operations but also contributes to a reduction in operational costs over time.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the baggage handling systems market are Ansir Systems, Babcock International Group plc, Beumer Group, China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd, G&S Airport Conveyor, Logplan LLC, Matthews International Corporation, Siemens AG, SITA, Vanderlande Industries B.V. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments



10 Oct 2023, Vanderlande unveils next-generation baggage handling system, FAST, designed to enhance efficiency and sustainability at airports.

07 Oct 2023, Siemens Logistics launches Baggage 360, a suite of apps to support aspects of baggage operations 25 July 2023, BEUMER Group introduces its new energy-efficient baggage handling system, designed to reduce carbon emissions and meet sustainability goals.



