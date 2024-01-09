Wemade Unveils Fan Token 2.0: The Next Chapter Of Its Pioneering Innovative Platform For Supporting Creators

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wemade unveiled Fan Token 2.0, the next chapter of WEMIX PLAY's pioneering Fan Token service.

Singapore, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global Web3 company Wemade has unveiled Fan Token 2.0, the next chapter of WEMIX PLAY's pioneering Fan Token service. First introduced in January 2023, this innovative creator service enables fans and creators to form a joint economic ecosystem and mutually benefit from each other. Through tokens, creators and fans can communicate more actively, form a community to enjoy together, and furthermore, suggest innovative ways to grow together through economic benefits.



Updates and new features shift governance from creators to fans, establishing a foundation that solidifies the value of shared growth

Migration to WEMIX3.0 mainnet aligns with omnichain strategy for WEMIX ecosystem and lays groundwork for multichain connections Launch of new limited quantity MONTHLY NFTs offer exclusive benefits unique to each individual creator

Fan Token 2.0 Key Features

Fan Token 2.0 includes several significant changes and new features that allow creators and fans to communicate more closely and engage in various activities. As a result, the governance of the Fan Token has shifted from creators to fans, establishing a foundation that solidifies the value of shared growth.



An upgraded operating structure for 'Vault', the space where fan tokens are minted that allows fans to purchase them directly at a fixed price at the time of minting. Previously, only creators could withdraw and sell the minted tokens in the Vault.

Meanwhile, fixed price purchases in the Vault can only be made with WEMIX$, and all paid WEMIX$ is transferred directly to creators.

With the updated Vault structure, fans are empowered with the option to purchase tokens at a more favorable price, either the fixed price or the market price. This innovation offers a more direct and impactful way to support creators, enhancing the benefits of the previous method of transferring existing Fan Tokens. Fan Token has migrated to the WEMIX3.0 mainnet in accordance with the overall omnichain strategy for the WEMIX ecosystem, laying the groundwork for connecting to multiple chains.

MONTHLY NFTs

Wemade has also launched MONTHLY NFTs, a unique digital token containing exclusive benefits unique to each individual creator, and which are only available when purchasing that creator's Fan Tokens. The first MONTHLY NFTs will be launched in January 2024 by Myrtle Sarrosa, a well-known actress, cosplayer and gamer in the Philippines, who was also the creator of the very first Fan Token. 10 MONTHLY MYRTLE NFTs featuring different distinctive designs will be created every month from January to December 2024.

The January edition of MONTHLY MYRTLE NFT showcases 10 hand-drawn artworks by the graphic artist Ran, inspired by Myrtle and themed around the January birthstone, Garnet. This exclusive membership NFT is packed with perks exclusive to holders on a monthly basis, including the chance to join Myrtle on her livestreams.

About Wemade

Part of the first generation of Korean PC online game developers and Korean mobile game developers, Wemade is at the forefront of the next wave of Web3 game developers that are innovating with blockchain technology. That includes the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet-based WEMIX PLAY blockchain gaming platform, the world's biggest with millions of users. It offers a wide range of game genres from card, puzzle, simulation and strategy games; to first-person shooters, battle royale, MOBA, MMORPG, SNG, sports games and more.

Through its Singapore-based WEMIX blockchain subsidiary, Wemade aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem that offers a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services. Visit for more information.

