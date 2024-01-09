Global Waterborne Acrylic Resin Market To Total US$ 9,945 Million By 2034, Expanding At A 4.8% CAGR- Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paints and Coatings are expected to accelerate the Demand for Waterborne Acrylic Resins Rockville , Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The waterborne acrylic resin market is expected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR between 2024 and 2034, according to Fact. By 2034, the global market for these products is expected to reach US$ 9,945.0 million. According to Fact MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global waterborne acrylic resin market is rapidly growing and is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

Manufacturers offering customized solutions and tailored formulations to meet specific application requirements of end users can gain a competitive edge. The trend is particularly relevant as different industries have unique coating needs. The rise of e-commerce and digitalization in the chemical industry can facilitate easier procurement processes and provide a platform for manufacturers to reach a wider customer base, including in regions where traditional distribution channels may be limited. The globalization of supply chains can create opportunities for market players to expand their presence in different regions and tap into emerging markets with increasing demand for coatings and resins. Increased awareness of health and safety considerations among consumers and industries may drive the adoption of coatings with lower toxicity, such as waterborne acrylic resins, especially in indoor applications.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 9,945.0 million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 4.8% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 32 Tables No. of Figures 96 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



In 2024, the global waterborne acrylic resin market is estimated to have a global market size of US$ 6,243.7 million.

The paints and coatings are expected to dominate the market, with a market share of 21.4% in 2034.

The packaging category is expected to hold a market share of 18.4% in 2024.

China is predicted to acquire a 59.4% of the global market share in 2024. East Asia is expected to account for a CAGR of 5.7% by 2034.



“Collaborations between key players in the industry, as well as partnerships between manufacturers and raw material suppliers, can lead to the development of innovative products and solutions, fostering market growth ,” says a Fact analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report



Dow Inc.

Arkema SA

Allnex GmbH

Sherwin-Williams

Covestro AG

Lubrizol Corporation

DIC Corporation

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Sika AG BASF SE

Competitive Landscape

The waterborne acrylic resins market is shaped by pricing, distribution channels, customer service, and regulatory compliance to gain a competitive edge. Adapting to market dynamics and staying abreast of technological advancements are essential for sustained success in this dynamic industry.

Recent Development

In 2023, BASF introduced the ACRONAL® MB portfolio of acrylic binders tailored for Architectural Coatings in North America. The binders not only uphold the established quality and performance standards of the existing ACRONAL products of the company, but also contribute to a more sustainable paint can by minimizing the CO2 footprint.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global waterborne acrylic resin market, presenting historical analysis from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period of 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on waterborne acrylic resin market analysis by end use industry (building and construction, automotive, furniture, packaging, paints and coatings, textiles, adhesives and sealants, others), and by region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

