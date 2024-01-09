Discover EGG Token Listing On XT.COM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of Eggdog (EGG) on its platform in the innovation zone (MEMEs) and the EGG/USDT trading pair has started trading at 2023-12-29 10:00 (UTC).





Users can deposit EGG for trading from 2023-12-28 10:00(UTC) Withdrawals for EGG have been available from 2023-12-30 10:00 (UTC)



About EGG

EGG is the SLP-20 token deployed on the Solana blockchain with an approximate total supply of 1 billion tokens. The EGG token stands as a vibrant embodiment of the Eggdog meme, an internet sensation that captured the imagination of online communities worldwide. Originating from a YouTube video titled "Meet Eggdog" by the renowned content creator Zamsire on March 2, 2019, the Eggdog meme swiftly gained immense popularity. The meme features a peculiar 3D-modeled dog with an egg-shaped body, engaging in whimsical and outlandish scenarios, often seen stretching to extraordinary heights or showcasing its dance moves the appeal and humor of the Eggdog meme, the EGG token symbolizes the dynamic and engaging nature of this viral internet sensation. Embraced by a burgeoning online community, the token represents a fusion of cultural relevance and technological innovation within the realm of cryptocurrency. With its roots deeply embedded in a meme culture that transcends geographical boundaries, the EGG token holds the potential to resonate with a diverse audience, captivating both crypto enthusiasts and meme aficionados alike.

Beyond its origins as a meme-inspired token, EGG boasts unique characteristics and functionalities within the cryptocurrency landscape. Positioned as an innovative and community-driven digital asset, EGG offers investors and users a distinctive experience. With its compelling narrative and community engagement, EGG aims to carve a niche as not just a digital currency but as an emblem of creative expression and collective enthusiasm.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT , positively expressed his excitement and enthusiasm regarding the listing of the EGG token on the exchange, emphasizing the uniqueness and appeal of this particular cryptocurrency. He remarked, "The EGG token brings a delightful fusion of meme culture and crypto innovation, resonating with a diverse audience worldwide."

About EGG Project

The Eggdog project is a vibrant manifestation of the internet phenomenon that started with the iconic YouTube video "Meet Eggdog" by Zamsire in March 2019. Since its inception, the Eggdog meme has seen an evolution in its portrayal through various videos such as "Eggdog Diner" by Zamsire on March 12, 2019, and a real-life adaptation showcased in a video titled "Eggdog" by Rapid Liquid on May 3, 2019. The project encapsulates the essence of creativity, humor, and community engagement.

At the core of the Eggdog project lies a strong ethos of community-driven development and active participation. Beyond its status as an internet meme, the project embodies a vibrant community fostering creativity and interaction. By harnessing the collective imagination and enthusiasm of its supporters, Eggdog transcends conventional boundaries, presenting a platform where meme culture intertwines with technological innovation.

With the listing of the EGG token on xt, the Eggdog project takes a monumental step towards broader accessibility and recognition within the cryptocurrency sphere. This listing not only signifies a significant milestone for the project but also paves the way for increased liquidity, exposure, and usability of the EGG token. Moving forward, the Eggdog project envisions further integration, innovation, and community involvement, solidifying its stance as a unique and engaging presence in both meme culture and the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Website: eggdogsol

Twitter: twitter/eggdogsolana

Telegram: t/eggdogcoin

About XT Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8 million registered users, more than 1 million monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

Website:

Twitter: twitter/XTexchange

Telegram: t/XTsupport_EN



