Conduent Recognized As ‘Govtech 100’ Company For Third Consecutive Year

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business solutions and services company, has been named for the third consecutive year to the annual“GovTech 100” list of companies compiled and published by Government Technology magazine. The 2024 list, announced on January 3, recognizes Conduent for improving how businesses and governments interact with citizens, patients, customers and employees.

The GovTech 100 list includes top companies“focused on, making a difference in, and selling to” state and local government agencies across the United States. Launched in 2016 and updated annually, the list is created by a working group assembled by the magazine's publisher, including key market experts, government employees and investors.

“We take immense pride in our continued recognition on the GovTech 100 list, a testament to the technology solutions and services we consistently deliver to government agencies and their constituents,” said Cliff Skelton, Conduent President and CEO.“As an industry leader, Conduent remains steadfast in our commitment to advancing the automation and optimization of healthcare claims administration, delivering social services and government benefits, as well as managing tolling and public transit transactions. This important achievement underscores our ongoing pursuit of excellence and the positive impact we strive to make among those in greatest need.”

Conduent's Government Solutions business provides U.S. agencies with solutions for healthcare claims administration, government benefit payments, eligibility and enrollment, and child support. Forty-five states utilize Conduent's solutions, processing more than 580 million claims and disbursing more than $100 billion in benefits annually. These benefits support critical programs such as Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

Conduent's Transportation Solutions business provides solutions and services to state and local governments including road-usage charging and mass transit in urban areas. More than 200 government clients in the United States and around the world use Conduent Transportation, supporting a range of transportation agencies and operators.

Conduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the commercial, government and transportation spectrum – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. The Company leverages cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation and advanced analytics to deliver mission-critical solutions. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 60,000 associates, process expertise, and advanced technologies, Conduent's solutions and services digitally transform its clients' operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and reduce costs. Conduent adds momentum to its clients' missions in many ways including delivering 43 percent of nutrition assistance payments in the U.S., enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering millions of employees through HR services every year and processing nearly 12 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at .

