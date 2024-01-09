(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hair bond multipliers are increasingly being seen as a way to protect hair from damage caused by chemical processes, such as bleaching and colouring, as well as by heat styling. This is leading to increased demand for these products among consumers of all ages. New York, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hair bond multiplier market is expected to grow at a 9.3% CAGR, reaching US$442.2 million by 2030 from US$237.3 million in 2023, driven by technological advancements. Innovations enable more formulas that are effective and sophisticated delivery systems for better hair repair and protection. Nanotechnology enhances penetration, while smart devices improve application precision. Biotechnological progress fosters sustainable formulations, and digital tools like virtual try-ons inform consumers. Additionally, technology supports customization and sustainability efforts in product development and manufacturing.

Technological advancements drive hair bond multiplier market innovation, enhancing repair efficacy and ingredient distribution. Nanotechnology enables efficient penetration, while smart technology ensures precise application, elevating user experience. Biotechnological progress promotes sustainable, effective formulations. Additionally, technology supports personalized solutions and sustainability practices, including eco-friendly packaging and responsible sourcing. Elevate your business strategy with comprehensive market data. Request a sample report now: Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$ 237.3 Million Estimated Revenue 2030 US$ 442.2 Million Growth Rate - CAGR 9.3% Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 No. of Pages 193 Pages Market Segmentation By Product Type, Application, End Use, Distribution Channel, Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, The Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Olaplex LLC, Lakme Lever Private Limited, Earthly Body, Inc., Croda International Plc, Avon Products, Inc, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, L`Oreal S.A., Unilever, Kao Corporation (Kao Professional Salon Services Inc.), Brazilian Professionals LLC, Keune Haircosmetics Manufacturing B.V, The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Technological advancements serve as a primary driver in advancing hair bond multiplier formulations, optimizing repair efficacy, and enhancing ingredient distribution. The integration of nanotechnology facilitates more efficient penetration into hair structures, amplifying reparative benefits. Concurrently, the incorporation of smart technology within professional hair care devices ensures heightened precision during application, enriching user experiences and treatment outcomes. Furthermore, biotechnological innovations contribute to the development of sustainable and effective formulations, reflecting an industry-wide shift towards eco-conscious practices. This blend of technology-driven solutions not only promotes product customization based on individual needs but also underscores a commitment to sustainability through responsible ingredient sourcing and eco-friendly packaging initiatives.

Restraints:

In the hair bond multiplier industry, challenges include navigating stringent regulatory compliance, intense competition from established and emerging brands, and educating consumers about product benefits amid technological advancements. Managing complex supply chains, sourcing sustainable ingredients without compromising affordability, and adapting to digital transformation and e-commerce trends pose operational hurdles. Additionally, global expansion requires addressing cultural differences, regulatory complexities, and tailoring products to diverse consumer preferences. Meeting the unique needs of the growing male grooming segment, ensuring authentic influencer partnerships, and maintaining brand integrity amid influencer marketing saturation and consumer scepticism further complicate market dynamics.

Opportunities :

The evolving landscape of technological innovation presents significant opportunities within the hair bond multiplier market. Specifically, the increasing integration of advanced nanotechnology offers avenues for developing more effective and targeted formulations, enhancing the product's reparative capabilities and consumer appeal. Furthermore, the adoption of smart technology in professional hair care settings opens opportunities to refine application methods, potentially expanding market segments by catering to specific consumer preferences and needs. Biotechnological advancements further unlock opportunities to create sustainable, bioactive formulations that resonate with environmentally conscious consumers, tapping into a growing demand for eco-friendly beauty solutions. Additionally, the shift towards personalized hair care solutions underscores a broader opportunity to capture niche market segments by addressing individualized consumer requirements effectively. This convergence of technological and consumer-driven trends creates a fertile ground for innovation, market expansion, and sustainable growth within the hair bond multiplier industry.

In a nutshell, the Persistence Market Research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the report at –

Top 10 Key Trends from the Hair Bond Multiplier Market:

Continued innovation in product development: Companies are constantly developing new hair bond multipliers with improved formulations and benefits. This includes products that are more effective in repairing damage, more gentle on hair, and more versatile in their application.Increased focus on natural and organic ingredients: Consumers are becoming more interested in using natural and organic products, and this trend is extending to the hair care industry. Companies are developing hair bond multipliers with natural ingredients, such as botanical extracts and essential oils that are seen as being safer and more beneficial for hair health.Expansion into new distribution channels: Hair bond multipliers are traditionally sold in professional salons, but there is a growing trend of these products being sold in retail stores and online. This is making it more convenient for consumers to purchase hair bond multipliers and is expanding the market to a wider audience.Growth in the DIY hair care market: More and more people are taking care of their hair themselves at home, and this is driving demand for DIY hair care products, including hair bond multipliers. Companies are developing hair bond multipliers that are easy to use and effective for DIY applications.Personalization and customization: Companies are using data and analytics to develop personalized and customized hair care solutions, including hair bond multipliers. This involves using information about an individual's hair type, hair concerns, and lifestyle to recommend the most appropriate hair bond multiplier product.Sustainability and eco-friendly practices: Consumers are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of their purchases, and this is driving demand for hair bond multipliers that are made with sustainable ingredients and packaging. Companies are developing hair bond multipliers that use recycled materials, plant-based ingredients, and recyclable packaging.Targeted marketing and social media engagement: Companies are using targeted marketing and social media engagement to reach their target audience and promote their hair bond multipliers. This includes using social media influencers to promote products, creating informative and engaging content, and running targeted advertising campaigns.Emerging technologies: New technologies are being developed to improve the effectiveness and convenience of hair bond multipliers. This includes using nanotechnology to deliver active ingredients more effectively, using smart devices to personalize hair care recommendations, and using virtual reality to provide immersive hair care experiences.Cross-border collaboration and partnerships: Companies are collaborating with each other and with other industries to develop new products, expand their reach, and tap into new markets. This includes collaborating with beauty influencers, collaborating with e-commerce platforms, and licensing intellectual property.Focus on customer experience: Companies are prioritizing customer experience and using data and analytics to understand and improve the customer journey. This includes providing personalized recommendations, offering customer support through multiple channels, and collecting feedback to improve products and services.

Key Market Players:

Key players in the hair bond multiplier market encompass a diverse range of entities that collectively shape the industry landscape:



Olaplex LLC: Olaplex is a pioneer in the hair bond multiplier market, having introduced its patented technology in 2014. The company's products are known for their ability to repair and strengthen damaged hair, making them a popular choice among professional hairdressers and consumers.

L'Oréal S.A.: L'Oréal is a multinational beauty company with a strong presence in the hair care market. The company offers a variety of hair bond multipliers under its various brands, including Redken and Matrix.

Croda International Plc: Croda is a leading specialty chemicals company with a focus on personal care and cosmetics. The company offers a wide range of hair bond multipliers for both professional and retail use.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Henkel is a German multinational company with a strong presence in the hair care industry. The company offers a variety of hair bond multipliers under its Schwarzkopf and Wella Professional brands.

Keune Haircosmetics Manufacturing B.V: Keune is a Dutch hair care company with a long history of innovation. The company offers a variety of hair bond multipliers for professional use.

Keune Haircosmetics Manufacturing B.V company logo

Lakme Lever Private Limited: Lakme Lever is an Indian multinational company with a strong presence in the hair care market. The company offers a variety of hair bond multipliers under its Lakmé brand.

Earthly Body, Inc.: Earthly Body is an American natural and organic personal care brand. The company offers a variety of hair bond multipliers made with natural ingredients.

Brazilian Professionals LLC: Brazilian Professionals is an American hair care company that specializes in keratin treatments. The company offers a variety of hair bond multipliers for use in keratin treatments. Affinage Salon: Affinage Salon is an American professional hair care brand. The company offers a variety of hair bond multipliers for use in salon applications.

Market segmentation:

Market segmentation for the Hair Colouring and Treatment industry can be structured based on various factors such as geographic regions, product types, end-users, distribution channels, and more. Here is a basic segmentation breakdown:

By Product Type:



Kit Loose

By Application:



Hair Colouring Hair Treatment

By End Use:



Salons

Spa Personal Use

By Distribution Channel:





Direct Sales

Retail Sales

Modern Trade Distributors and Wholesalers

Health & Beauty Stores Online Retailers

By Region:





North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America Middle East & Africa

The hair care industry is witnessing a surge in demand for preventive solutions, notably kits designed to counteract hair damage from various sources like chemicals and heat styling. These kits, especially bond multipliers, are gaining traction in professional salons during hair colouring sessions, driving their popularity among consumers for at-home use. Simultaneously, individual bond multipliers are growing rapidly, targeting improved hair texture and appearance.

Salons remain at the forefront, integrating bond multipliers into their services to enhance overall hair health and quality. However, the retail sector dominates sales, particularly through specialized hair care retailers offering curated selections. Additionally, the direct sales channel is expanding, enabling brands to connect with consumers directly via online platforms, and further fuelling market growth.

Regional Insights:

In North America, the hair bond multiplier market is projected to hit USD 54.9 million by 2030, spurred by heightened awareness of hair damage and a shift towards natural hair care, with the U.S. leading. Europe anticipates a market value of USD 39.4 million by 2030, influenced by similar factors and a rise in DIY hair care, with Germany taking the lead. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific forecasts a robust growth to USD 85.7 million by 2030, driven by increasing disposable income and urbanization, dominated by China. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa follow suit, with markets expected to reach USD 15.7 million and USD 4.4 million by 2030, respectively, fuelled by rising awareness and Western beauty trends. Overall, the global market thrives on growing awareness of hair health and the demand for organic products, with strong growth potential across regions .

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on“micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their“macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Persistence Market Research

Teerth Technospace, Unit B-704

Survey Number - 103, Baner

Mumbai Bangalore Highway

Pune 411045 India

Email: ...

Web: