Almost 50% Of Online Dating Interactions Result In Abuse, Amore-Love Intends To Reduce That Number

- Debi VanceMISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 43.4% of online dating results in abuse according to“The prevalence of cyber dating abuse among adolescents and emerging adults: A meta-analysis, Computers in Human Behavior, Volume 144, 2023, ( )”This number, 43.4% is staggering when we consider the prevalence of online dating compared to traditional methods of meeting potential partners.An August 2023 study found that 45% of adult singles search for a partner online whereas 33% use traditional methods such as through friends, families, or social events. OnePoll/Forbes, August 2023,“”That is an awful lot of adult singles at risk for victimization. In looking for a life partner, the expression,“be careful what you wish for.” is apt.Forbes did a piece where they stated 50% of the population is introverted. This is relevant when one considers introverted adult's and members of the LGBTQ2 community generally find it more comfortable to date online where they can control the dissemination of aspects of their personality they perceive as most favourable. (Forbes, Jan. 2012,“”This self-description forms the basis for online dating sites such as Match, Tinder, E-Harmony, Grindr, Her, Our Time, etc. (eg. Downey and Feldman, 1996, Romero-Canyas et al., 2013, Romero-Canyas et al., 2010, )This may be an important factor as those higher in attachment anxiety may be especially concerned with how others perceive them. The physical distance offered by online dating environments may be more comfortable than traditional dating settings. (e.g., Chen et al., 2012, ).Interestingly, this same group are more likely to engage in high risk online and subsequent offline dating behaviour.“In addition, ... those higher in attachment anxiety may also be especially concerned with avoiding rejection and with the impressions they make on others (Chen et al., 2012). As a result, we predict that individuals higher in rejection sensitivity and higher in preoccupied and fearful attachment may be more likely to engage in riskier behaviour related to meeting a potential dating partner face-to-face. Because men may have fewer concerns than women about their personal safety when meeting a potential dating partner for the first time, we also predicted that men may be more likely to engage in riskier behaviours related to meeting online dating partners as described above than women.” (e.g., Downey and Feldman, 1996, Romero-Canyas et al., 2013, Romero-Canyas et al., 2010, )Online dating, and subsequent off-line hook-up is dangerous. The pooled prevalence of CDA (Cyber-Dating Abuse) perpetration and victimization overall prevalence was 44.6% for CDA perpetration and 43.4% for victimization. That is almost half of all online dating interactions. (The prevalence of cyber dating abuse among adolescents and emerging adults: A meta-analysis, Computers in Human Behavior, )And, the older we get, the more dangerous it becomes as older adults are less sophisticated in managing the online world than youth. (eg, S, 2008, )Online dating poses several potential risks. For instance, many people are deceptive when posting information to their online dating profiles, lying about their age, physical appearance, job, income, and even relationship status. Those who engage in online dating simply do not know who is on the other side of a computer. Meeting a person face-to-face may therefore be considered risky. (e.g., Guadagno et al., 2012, Hall et al., 2010, Hancock and Toma, 2009, Toma et al., 2008, )While digital communication may have positive outcomes for romantic relationships, Debi Vance of Amore-Love is concerned with the dangers.Vance said,“At Amore-Love the entire system is set up to protect clients. We are not a typical dating site, we are matchmakers”To combat victimization, some of the safety features employed by Amore-Love include intensive screening, identification verification, and background vetting amongst other procedures such as psychometric testing.Vance said,“The Amore-Love mission is to ensure safety, confidentiality, and a permanent life-long match between clients. You may find summaries of a client's background on the website, but you will never find a photo as we endeavour to maintain client confidentiality. We don't even share contact information without the authorization of each client.”This exacting attention to standards does mean that not all potential clients are accepted, but it does mean that those who are accepted are real, genuine people with integrity looking for love.Amore-Love is a matchmaker for the modern era that takes client satisfaction to a new level. The goal is not to achieve a high level of matches using computer algorithms but rather establish relationships with clients and hand match them to the best possible candidates that will meet their life goals. Services are offered across North America: USA and Canada.

