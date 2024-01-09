Drkumo Welcomes Former VA Secretary Dr. David Shulkin To Its Advisory Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Former U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs David J. Shulkin, M.D.

DrKumo is pleased to welcome its Advisory Board former U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs David J. Shulkin, M.D.

- Dr. Kelly Nguyen, Founder/CEO of DrKumoBUENA PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DrKumo, a pioneering leader in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM)/Connected Health Technology Solutions, is proud to announce the newest addition to its Advisory Board, Dr. David J. Shulkin, the 9th Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and a widely respected healthcare innovator, brings a wealth of experience and insight to DrKumo mission of transforming patient care through advanced technology.Dr. Shulkin, with over two decades of experience in healthcare leadership, brings his visionary approach and unwavering commitment to DrKumo innovative mission in ensuring that patients receive the highest quality care in the comfort of their homes.“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Shulkin to our team,” said Dr. Kelly Nguyen, CEO/Founder of DrKumo.“His remarkable track record in healthcare administration and his profound commitment to improving patient care align perfectly with DrKumo vision. His insights will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our services.”Dr. Shulkin's appointment to the Advisory Board is expected to fortify DrKumo strategic direction, particularly in areas of patient care for the Nation's Veterans and the integration of cutting-edge technologies in healthcare. His experience in both public and private healthcare sectors provides DrKumo with a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities in today's rapidly evolving medical landscape.“I am excited to join DrKumo, an organization that is at the forefront of leveraging technology to improve healthcare,” said Dr. Shulkin.“I look forward to contributing to the company's growth and its continued commitment to excellence in patient care. The potential to make a significant impact on how healthcare is delivered is enormous, especially for the Nation's Veterans who deserve the best care we can provide.”DrKumo, a leader in healthcare technology and renowned for its innovative approach to patient monitoring and data analytics, has been instrumental in enhancing the quality of care for patients with chronic conditions. DrKumo has been awarded a substantial contract by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for its revolutionary RPM-HT solutions. This contract, valued at $1.032 billion to four national awardees, highlights DrKumo role as the Nation's transformative force in the healthcare industry. With the support of its esteemed Advisory Board and URAC accreditation, DrKumo is poised to deepen its impact in the healthcare sector, driving advancements that resonate with the needs of patients and providers alike.For more information about DrKumo and its initiatives, please visit .###About Dr. David J. ShulkinThe Honorable David J. Shulkin, a board-certified internist and a fellow of the American College of Physicians, is a prominent figure in American healthcare. He served as the 9th Secretary of Veterans Affairs (VA) and was the VA's Under Secretary for Health, managing the largest integrated healthcare system in the U.S. Dr. Shulkin held chief executive roles at Morristown Medical Center and Beth Israel Medical Center, and leadership positions at the University of Pennsylvania Health System and Temple University Hospital. Acknowledged as one of the“50 Most Influential Physician Executives” by Modern Healthcare, he also features among the“One Hundred Most Influential People in American Healthcare.”About DrKumo Inc.DrKumo is a pioneering force in Connected Health Technology Solutions, holding prestigious accreditation from URAC. Specializing in highly scalable, continuous, real-time Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Disease Management Protocols (DMP), DrKumo addresses critical healthcare challenges with an innovative, user-friendly approach. At the heart of DrKumo's solutions is a state-of-the-art, HIPAA-compliant, mobile-enabled platform, integrating continuous real-time monitoring and cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) capabilities. This empowers patients to manage their health conditions from the comfort of their homes while providing healthcare providers with real-time intelligence for timely interventions.The company's commitment to revolutionizing healthcare extends globally, transforming the way individuals access quality healthcare services. DrKumo fosters a culture of innovation, collaboration, and technology-driven excellence, delivering effective solutions that make a lasting impact on both patients and healthcare providers.

