(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vinaem wallet offer open source API Server

225 CITY RD,, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vinaem Wallet has launch an open-source API server for advanced developer to utilizes their open-source code and an API (Application Programming Interface) to facilitate cryptocurrency transactions and interactions. It allows developers to integrate the wallet's functionalities into their own applications or services easily. The open-source nature enables transparency, community contributions, and customization, often promoting innovation within the cryptocurrency ecosystem.Vinaem Open-source API Server offer several advantages:1. Transparency: The code is open for inspection by anyone, ensuring transparency in how the wallet functions and handles security.2. Community-driven Security: Developers worldwide can contribute to the code, enhancing security through continuous peer review and improvements.3. Customization: Users or developers can modify the code to suit specific needs or add features that might not be present in closed-source wallets.4. Lower Costs: Open-source wallets often have lower associated costs, making them more accessible to users and developers.5. Innovation: The open nature fosters innovation as developers can build upon existing code to create new features or functionalities.The usefulness of an open-source crypto wallet over a non-custodial one might be in the context of community-driven development, transparency in code, and the potential for greater Customization and innovation. However, non-custodial wallets, whether open-source or not, are more focused on user control and ownership of funds without relying on intermediaries. Both have their advantages depending on specific needs and preferences.VINAEM WALLET NEWS AD DEVELOPMENTOne of the several updates unveiled by the Pi core team on Pi day 2023 is the new Testnet ecosystem interface, comprising testnet applications on the mobile mining blockchain.Vinaem wallet testnet ecosystem is located in the Vinaem Browser application. Through the feature, Pioneers can preview what the mainnet ecosystem might look like. The testnet ecosystem allows Pioneers to explore and test potential mainnet applications and give feedback to developers, so that Vinaem developers can make new improvements ahead of mainnet release.Overall, the Vinaem wallet testnet ecosystem allows developers to create applications to increase their eligibility for mainnet inclusion through innovation. Conversely, Pioneers will engage with the feature to explore and give feedback about their favorite applications with quality utilities. The move by the Vinaem core team will ensure that Pioneers are connected to creating useful applications in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space.VINAEM ECOSYTEM AMBASSADORAs part of the 2023 Pi Day celebration on March 14, Vinaem wallet introduced the“Ecosystem Ambassador” programs for Pioneers in the blockchain.According to Vinaem wallet's announcement, the job of an ecosystem ambassador is to find and engage builders to develop Vinaem applications. When ecosystem ambassadors onboard successful Pi apps into the mobile mining ecosystem, they will receive Pi rewards.The innovation allows users without knowledge of software programming and product development to contribute to building the Vinaem ecosystem by identifying developers.VINAEM CONNECT.In September 2022, the Vinaem Network announced the launch of Vinaem Connect. Vinaem Connect was designed to address current Vinaem Network crypto limitations, as well as offering users information on Pi's price and conversion rate for other popular cryptocurrencies.Vinaem Connect allows Vinaem Network users to make interoperable trades with other blockchain networks like Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Ethereum (ETH), Polygon (MATIC), and others quickly, affordably and securely.In addition to bridging with Blockchain, Vinaem Connect aims to provide farming and staking, a launchpad platform, lending, auctions and a marketplace, among other things.Vinaem Bridge & Wrapped VinaemIn September 2022, the Vinaem Network announced Vinaem Bridge, which seeks to provide a bridge between the Vinaem Network and other blockchains. Vinaem Bridge enables data to move across networks and Vinaem holders to transit between them freely.Vinaem Bridge, according to the development team, is a trustless gateway that removes the gap between the Vinaem Network and other blockchains, making Vinaem available and reachable to the public.Early this year, Wrapped Vinaem , the Vinaem bridge utility token between Vinaem Network and Binance Smart Chain (BSC), has launched on PancakeSwap and is being tracked by CoinMarketCap.Introduction of Vinaem WalletA popular misconception is that today's Vinaem coin wallet is based on the Raspberry Vinaem algorithm; however, the truth is that Vinaem runs on a consensus algorithm based on the Federal Byzantine Agreement (FBA) and Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP), another algorithm. It should be noted, however, that Vinaem is an improvement over Bitcoin because it is eco-friendly. Unlike Bitcoin, the Proof-of-Work (PoW) used does not need to burn vast amounts of electricity.Under SCP, each node can independently determine if a transaction is valid or not, e.g., the authority of making the transition and double-spending, based on the cryptographic signature and the transaction history. However, for a network of computers to agree on which transactions to record in a block and the order of these transactions and blocks, they need to message each other and have multiple rounds of voting to reach a consensus.Now, to answer the question, what is a Vinaem coin wallet? A Vinaem coin wallet is an app created to support the Vinaem network where one can mine a new digital currency known as vinaem. The digital currency is yet to launch. They are mined on something called the Vinaem testnet. The Vinaem wallet has both the mobile version and the computer version (Vinaem node desktop software)MAIN FEATURE OF VINAEM WALLET APP.The Vinaem wallet was founded by experienced developers who saw the need for a more secure and convenient crypto wallet. The Vinaem network aims to create a product that will meet the needs of both new and experienced crypto users.The result is a wallet that offers outstanding security and convenience. Here are some of the features that set it apart from other crypto wallets:Latest security protocols and technologiesEasy to use, even for those new to cryptoIntegrates with other wallets and exchangesUser-friendly interfaceOffers fast and reliable transactions.

Thomas Barella

VINAEM WALLET

email us here