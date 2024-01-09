Climavision Appoints Brandon Sullivan As Vice President Of Product

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Climavision VP of Product Brandon Sullivan

LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Climavision, a pioneering climate tech company, today announced that Brandon Sullivan has been named Vice President of Product. Sullivan brings years of experience in the AI and SaaS sectors to the role, after leading high-performing teams and driving innovation in the weather and climate risk space. In his new role, Sullivan is responsible for setting the strategic direction of the company's suite of products and services.

“We couldn't be happier to have Brandon on board,” said Climavision co-founder and CEO Chris Goode. "Brandon's proven track record in SaaS, combined with his deep background in the weather and climate space, will prove invaluable to us and our customers as we continue our work to change the way companies and communities get their weather information and adapt to changing climates."

Sullivan comes to Climavision from DTN, a technology company specializing in subscription-based services for the analysis and delivery of real-time insights across energy, agriculture, and weather markets. As Director of Product Management, Sullivan built a globally distributed product management team and spearheaded the launch of a revolutionary new B2B SaaS offering that delivered actionable weather insights around the world.

Before his time at DTN, Sullivan held the position of Senior Product Manager for IBM Watson AI, where he played a pivotal role in launching cutting-edge AI solutions and establishing strategic go-to-market partnerships. His diverse experience also includes the founding of Hazard Notifications, LLC, a supply chain weather risk analytics platform, which was acquired by AccuWeather in 2015. At AccuWeather, he then directed the strategic direction and business development for new initiatives, joint ventures, and public-private partnerships.

“I can't wait to get going at Climavision, as the company continues to expand its capabilities in advanced regional and global weather modeling for multiple industries and continues to build a network of supplemental radars nationwide into 2024,” said Sullivan.“I'm excited to join this talented team working to change the way we predict weather globally and deal with the challenges of a changing climate.”

About Climavision

Climavision brings together the power of a proprietary, high resolution weather radar and satellite network, combined with advanced weather prediction modelling and decades of industry expertise, to close significant weather observation gaps and drastically improve forecast speed and accuracy. Climavision's revolutionary new approach to climate technology is poised to help reduce the economic risks of volatile weather on companies, governments, and communities alike. Climavision is backed by The Rise Fund, the world's largest global impact platform committed to achieving measurable, positive social and environmental outcomes alongside competitive financial returns. The company is headquartered in Louisville, KY, with research and development operations in Raleigh, NC. To learn more, visit .



