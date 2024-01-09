GCC Stocks Positive, Risks Remain

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) The Dubai stock market continued to climb in small increments. The market could continue to see some risks if traders move to secure their gains as the market could see some resistance near current levels. At the same time, the strong local fundamentals could continue to support the market.

The Abu Dhabi stock market extended its gains for a third trading session in a row after some volatility last week. However, the market remains exposed to the risks stemming from the uncertainty in oil markets.

The Qatari stock market could remain exposed to an additional round of price corrections after its strong rebound during the last weeks of last year. The energy market volatility remains a source of risks and could affect sentiment. At the same time, the local economic activity remains stable which could help limit the risks facing the market.

The Saudi stock market continued to trade sideways this week after recovering from last week’s decline and hitting a new high. The market could be exposed to price corrections if the oil market sees more weakness.





