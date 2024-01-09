XS.com Empowers Traders with Dynamic Leverage up to 1:2000

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) XS.com, the global FinTech and financial services provider, has today announced the launch of its upgraded account offerings, featuring the dynamic leverage on both MetaTrader4 and MetaTrader5 advanced trading platforms.

This Dynamic Leverage will apply to most account types and asset classes and is designed to elevate the trading experience of traders with the global multi-asset broker.

All clients at XScan now access the dynamic leverage, a unique feature that automatically adjusts according to trading volume and market conditions.

Unlike traditional fixed leverage settings, the dynamic leverage feature adapts leverage based on the volume or lot positions used. Meanwhile, the offered leverage goes up to an impressive 1:2000 on some asset classes like major forex currency pairs and Gold.



Wael Hammad, the Group Chief Commercial Officer at XScommented on this announcement:

“We are excited to introduce such a groundbreaking enhancement as part of our commitment to continuous improvement in all aspects of our services and offerings. The dynamic leverage feature is a flexible mechanism for adapting to changing market conditions, ensuring traders can respond swiftly and effectively to market fluctuations. XScontinues to commit to inclusivity and innovation with this new offering and reaffirms its commitment to excellence, showcasing its dedication to being a top-notch multi-asset broker”.

More details about the newly introduced Dynamic Leverage are available on the XSwebsite.

XShas accelerated the expansion of its product and services. Recently, the company has introduced the XS Prepaid Mastercard along with the XS Cards Mobile App fully integrated into the XS Client Portal in an effort to make the entire funding process smooth and simple. The XS Prepaid Mastercard & XS Cards Mobile App have several exclusive features and will enable traders and partners to track their transactions on their mobile phones.

The multi-award winning broker has previously introduced its new carefully crafted account types designed with varying features and advantages to cater to traders of all levels.









