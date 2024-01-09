IEG ASIA ACQUIRES MONTGOMERY ASIA F&B EVENTS

(MENAFN- Italian Exhibition Group (IEGEXPO)) • Specialty Food & Drinks Asia, Specialty Coffee & Tea Asia and Food2Go will be held together with Italian Exhibition Group's Sigep Asia

• The dates: from 26 to 28 June 2024 at the Sands Expo & Convention Center in Singapore



Rimini (Italy) 9 January 2024 - The growth abroad of the Italian Exhibition Group continues. IEG Asia Pte Ltd has recently acquired the F&B titles – the Speciality Food & Drinks Asia, Speciality Coffee & Tea Asia and Food2Go – from Montgomery Asia. This strategic move fortifies IEG Asia’s commitment to contributing positively to the F&B landscape in Singapore and ASEAN markets.



Taking place from 26th to 28th June 2024 at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore, these three event titles will co-locate alongside the highly-anticipated inaugural edition of SIGEP Asia, the International Trade Show of Artisan Gelato, Pastry, Bakery, Coffee & Tea, held in conjunction with the 5th Restaurant Asia, the International Restaurant, Kitchen and Culinary Equipment & Supplies Exhibition.



This amalgamation marks a pivotal moment in the F&B industry, as these consolidated events promise a highly-specialised trade event catering to the needs of the F&B sector – all under one roof – for industry titans and start-ups alike. The convergence offers a comprehensive showcase of the latest trends and innovations, and a dynamic platform for networking and collaboration through receptions, comprehensive conferences & seminars, engaging masterclasses, and demonstrations on the show floor.



Moreover, these events will be bolstered by an exclusive hosted buyers’ programme, (Buyer X), designed to facilitate meaningful interactions, partnerships, and business opportunities at an international level. Industry professionals, exhibitors and trade visitors can anticipate an immersive experience tailored to meet the evolving demands of the F&B landscape.



Christopher McCuin, Managing Director of Montgomery Asia said: “Since launching this event in 2017 our aim has been to deliver the very best of global gourmet, craft and speciality F&B products to the Singapore and S.E.Asia markets. We are proud to have delivered exactly that. The Singapore F&B event space is extremely busy and we believe that the coming together of these events will help consolidate this exciting marketplace. We would like to thank all our partners, associations and clients for their long-standing support, many of whom have been with us since the very first edition”.



Corrado Peraboni, CEO of IEG, commented on the recent acquisition saying, "This move marks another significant advancement for our Group on the global front. Over the past few years, we have deepened our commitment to organizing B2B events in fields which we are notably strong, with a particular focus on the growing food & beverage sector. The events we hold in Singapore are strategically positioned within this key business hub in Asia, offering access to vital markets that are crucial for the growth of the food sector. This positioning greatly enhances the value of our IEG fairs, bolstered by the extensive network of companies and operators we have incorporated through this acquisition. These efforts align with our mission to become a global community catalyst, fostering collaborative and mutually beneficial relationships".



Francesco Santa, International Business Development Director at IEG announced "The synergy of these events under the IEG umbrella will undoubtedly set a new benchmark for boutique trade exhibitions, aligning perfectly with our mission to deliver an extraordinary experience for all our stakeholders. This strategic expansion is a clear reflection of our unflinching dedication to exceed the expectations of our exhibition partners and visitors. It's a step forward in our unwavering commitment to excellence in the F&B and hospitality industries”.



“In less than a year since its inception on 1 March 2023, IEG Asia has grown its portfolio of events, especially in the F&B industry. I have every confidence that together, these events will set a new benchmark for boutique trade exhibitions in Singapore and ASEAN’s F&B arena, and is in line with our dedication to curating an extraordinary experience for our stakeholders, exhibition partners and visitors”, said Ilaria Cicero, Chief Executive Officer of IEG Asia.





