India Polyols Market Trends, Demand, Growth and Forecast 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Polyols Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India polyols market trends. The market size reached 422.2 Kilo Tons in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 649.9 Kilo Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.61% during 2023-2028.



Polyols are essential chemical compounds used in various industries, particularly in the production of polyurethane foams and coatings. They are a type of alcohol compound that contains multiple hydroxyl groups. They are primarily derived from natural or synthetic sources and have a wide range of applications due to their versatility and properties. They play a crucial role in the production of polyurethane coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers. They are extensively used as a key component in the production of flexible and rigid polyurethane foams, which find applications in insulation, furniture, automotive, and construction industries. At present, due to the growing demand for sustainable and energy-efficient solutions, the demand for polyols has significantly increased, making them a vital ingredient in the manufacturing sector in India.



India Polyols Market Trends and Drivers:



The thriving construction and infrastructure sectors in India are catalyzing the demand for polyurethane foams and coatings, which represents one of the key factors supportin the growth of the market. In addition, polyurethane foams are extensively used in insulation applications to enhance energy efficiency in buildings and reduce carbon emissions in the country. Besides this, the rapid urbanization and increasing disposable incomes are propelling the demand for furniture and automotive vehicles, which rely on polyurethane foams for comfort and durability. This, in turn, is bolstering the growth of the market in India. Moreover, the growing demand for eco-friendly polyols on account of the rising awareness about environmental sustainability and energy conservation is offering a favorable market outlook. Furthermore, key manufacturers in India are increasingly focusing on the development of bio-based polyols derived from renewable sources, such as vegetable oils and biomass.



Report Segmentation:



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



Breakup by Type:



Polyether Polyols

Polyester Polyols



Breakup by Application:



Flexible Polyurethane Foams

Rigid Polyurethane Foams

CASE (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers)

Others



Breakup by Industry:



Carpet Backing

Packaging

Furniture

Automotive

Building & Construction

Electronics

Footwear

Others



Breakup by Region:



North India

West and Central India

South India

East India



