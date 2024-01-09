Dell Technologies Forum Focuses on Unlocking Innovation

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Under the theme of "Transforming Ideas into Innovation Faster," the Dell Technologies Forum is returning to the UAE on January 11, 2024, at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai.



The immersive forum experience will combine emerging trends, cutting-edge technologies and dynamic speakers to offer practical insights to help drive innovation for businesses in the UAE. General session speakers will include regional and local Dell experts such as Sam Grocott, Senior Vice President, Product Marketing; Mohammed Amin, SVP, CEEMETA; Vangelis Lagousakos, Senior Director, Channel Sales, CEEMETA; and Walid Yehia, Managing Director, UAE; discussing topics across artificial intelligence, multicloud, datacenters, cybersecurity and more.



This comes at an opportune time as digital transformation continues to take center stage for businesses in the UAE. According to Dell’s latest Innovation Index study, the vast majority (88%) of businesses in the UAE are actively seeking technologies to help them realize their innovation goals. With a broad technology and services portfolio, Dell aims to help organizations align their digital and business strategies with the UAE's vision for a sustainable and innovation-led economy.



Walid Yehia, Managing Director, UAE, Dell Technologies said: “In line with the UAE’s digital transformation agenda, Dell remains steadfast in supporting organizations across the country to fully leverage the potential of the latest tech innovations. We’re happy to be hosting the Dell Technologies Forum this year, where we will shed light on emerging technology trends that will pave the way for businesses to innovate and thrive in the year ahead.”







