ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market is Powered by the Rising Elderly Population

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay market made USD 289.5 million revenue in 2023, and it will power at a compound annual growth rate of 7.9% by the end of this decade, to touch a total value of USD 490.8 million by 2030.



Some factors which are powering the industry are the increasing occurrence of chronic and communicable ailments at the global level, particularly HIV, and the growing elderly populace. ELISpot and FluoroSpot are diagnosis assays made for numerous diseases, for example infectious disease, cancer, and, autoimmune ailments.



Assay kits will have the largest share in the years to come as a result of the increasing incidence of infectious and chronic diseases, accompanied by the progression in assay kits. The ELISpot assay is also put to use for checking the efficiency of vaccines on immune mediators, for example, interferons, pro-inflammatory mediators, and interleukins.



Additionally, the key benefit of this assay is that it is cost-effective and shows consequences in short time.



Hospitals and clinics will be leading, with a share of 60%, in 2023. This is due to the fact that most patients choose hospitals and clinics for the disease diagnosis, particularly in emerging countries.



Besides, with the sustained efforts of the government, the count of these kind of medical centers continues to rise at a global level, which will power the demand for all sorts of diagnostic and therapeutic apparatus at these places.



The diagnostics application category led the ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay market with a share of 65%, in 2023. This is due to the growing elderly populace and increasing chronic and infectious ailment burden. COVID-19 is the key communicable ailment that is contributing to the ascendency of diagnostics applications in the present scenario.



The research application category will also grow rapidly as a result of the growing incidence of COVID-19 and its newly found alternatives, which is driving research at a global level.



North America leads the industry with a share, of 55%, in 2023. As per the U.S. Census Bureau, about 56 million adults aged 65 or more are in the U.S. and will be around 16.9% of the national populace.



Further, there will be over 73 million older adults by the end of 2030, meaning over 1 in 5 people will be older. The total count of adults aged 65 and more will increase to 85.7 million by 2050 and account for around 22% of the overall populace of the nation.



It is because of the growing elderly population all over the world, the demand for ELISpot and FluoroSpot assays is on the rise. This trend will continue to grow in the years to come as well.



