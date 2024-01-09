Deliveroo Honors Its Champions with a Spectacular Kashta Event

(MENAFN- Deliveroo) Deliveroo hosted an exciting 'Kashta' event in Al Liyah Desert to express their gratitude to and acknowledge the top-performing riders of 2023 while bringing the year to a positive close.



The year-end 'Kashta’ event hosted around 100 of the top performing riders, and featured team-building activities, including sand skating, archery, outdoor film screenings, stargazing photography, as well as fun camping workshops.



"We are incredibly proud of the dedication and commitment demonstrated by our riders at Deliveroo. Their hard work formed the backbone of our success, and we are honored to recognize and reward their outstanding efforts," said Seham AlHusaini, General Manager of Deliveroo Kuwait & Qatar. "We are committed to ensuring the well-being and satisfaction of our champions. We look forward to organizing events that place our riders front and center, and we hope they enjoyed everything we had planned for them this time."



This initiative underscores Deliveroo's unwavering commitment to not only recognizing but also engaging riders in meaningful and enjoyable experiences. The end of year Kashta event encouraged team building while setting the groundwork for a successful upcoming year.





