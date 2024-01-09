Bengaluru CEO Sent To Six Days Police Custody For Allegedly Killing Son

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Jan 9 (IANS) CEO of a Bengaluru-based AI company -- arrested for allegedly murdering her four-year-old son at a service apartment in the coastal state -- has been remanded to six days police custody, police said.

Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Nidhin Valsan said that so far the motive of the crime is not known as the case is in the primary stage of investigation.

The accused woman was identified as Suchana Seth (39) from Bengaluru. She was arrested on Monday from Chitradurga district of Karnataka, while she was heading to Bengaluru in a cab.

“After reaching Goa she was produced in the local court, who sent her to six days police custody,” Valsan said, while addressing a press conference.

Valsan said that the accused woman is native of West Bengal and has been settled in Bengaluru, while she is married to Keralite.“Her husband is presently in Indonesia. We have informed him about the incident,” Valsan said.

“She has told us that they were undergoing divorce proceedings. We have to verify this,” Valsan said.

Police said that she had checked into a service apartment in Candolim-north Goa on Sunday morning with her son and left for Bengaluru on Monday early morning after committing crime in the room.

Police said that the incident came to light after house-keeping staff went to clean the apartment on Monday and noticed some bloodstains.

"After getting a complaint from hotel staff, we tried to contact the cab driver, who was hired by the hotel on her request to proceed to Bengaluru. When we asked the woman about her son, she said that he is in Margao (in South Goa) at a friend's house and will stay there for some days. But when we verified the address, it was found to be fake. Then we told the cab driver to take her to the nearest police station. Thus she was nabbed,” Police said.

Valsan said that the body of her son was found in luggage, which was checked by police in Karnataka.

Police said that she insisted for a cab, though hotel staff had told her that flight will be cheaper than roadways.

Police said that 'estranged relationship' with her husband is one of the reasons behind the motive of murder.

