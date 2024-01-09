Metro Safety Launches Cutting-Edge OFA Courses, Revolutionizing On-Site Safety For Heavy-Duty Industries

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Surrey, BC, 9th January 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Metro Safety Training, a renowned provider of comprehensive safety training solutions, is pleased to announce the unveiling of its state-of-the-art Occupational First Aid (OFA) courses, marking a significant advancement in on-site safety for heavy-duty industries.







Demonstrating an unwavering commitment to fostering a safer work environment, Metro Safety Training presents a series of OFA courses meticulously crafted to empower professionals with the essential knowledge and skills needed to effectively handle emergency situations.

The Occupational First Aid Level 1 (OFA 1) training, an 8-hour course, primarily emphasizes hands-on training complemented by some classroom theory. This foundational course equips participants with essential skills to respond promptly to medical emergencies.

For individuals seeking a more comprehensive understanding of first aid, the Occupational First Aid Level 2 (OFA 2) program spans 36 hours. Participants are required to attend all lessons and fulfill homework assignments. This course delves into advanced first aid techniques, preparing individuals to handle a broader spectrum of emergencies.

At the zenith of Metro Safety Training's OFA offerings is the Occupational First Aid Level 3 (OFA 3) program, a 72-hour course recognized by WorkSafeBC. Participants must be present for all lessons and complete all requisite homework assignments. This all-encompassing course covers a wide array of medical emergencies, arming participants with the expertise to assume leadership roles in emergency situations.

To ensure professionals can uphold their certification, Metro Safety Training also offers an Occupational First Aid Level 3 Renewal program. This 72-hour course, endorsed by WorkSafeBC, mandates participants to attend all lessons and submit necessary homework assignments. The renewal program ensures individuals stay abreast of the latest advancements in first aid and emergency response.

Expressing enthusiasm about the launch, a spokesperson from Metro Safety Training commented,“Our OFA courses are tailored to address the specific needs of heavy-duty industries, providing participants with the skills required to respond effectively to medical emergencies. We firmly believe that a well-prepared workforce is pivotal in preventing workplace accidents, and our courses underscore our commitment to this objective.”

The courses are strategically scheduled to accommodate the demanding schedules of industry professionals, offering flexible options, including evening and weekend sessions. Metro Safety Training provides both in-person and virtual formats, catering to participants' preferences and constraints.

About Metro Safety Training

Metro Safety Training stands as a leading provider of safety training solutions, committed to empowering professionals with the knowledge and skills to foster safer workplaces. Operating since 2008, Metro Safety Training has played a vital role in supporting the Coquitlam community. The company's team of experienced instructors and comprehensive curriculum positions it as a trusted partner in promoting workplace safety. Metro Safety Training is dedicated to providing high-quality First Aid Training, with a focus on ensuring that essential safety education is accessible to those who require it the most.

