Maxi-Cosi Launches First Ever AI-Equipped Baby Monitor To Translate Baby's Cries

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.

Maxi-Cosi , a leading baby gear brand of Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A), known for its innovative designs, is today launching the See Pro 360° Baby Monitor. Revolutionizing the way parents connect with their babies, this state-of-the-art monitor features groundbreaking CryAssist TM technology, leveraging AI to translate a baby's cries, helping parents understand if their little one may be sleepy, fussy, gassy, agitated, or hungry.

Maxi-Cosi See Pro 360° Baby Monitor

While crying is the universal way babies communicate, parents - especially first-timers - may feel overwhelmed, guilty, or concerned if they cannot get their baby to stop crying or understand their baby's needs. In fact, a study found that while parents and caregivers use a range of strategies to interpret and deal with the challenges of infant crying, there remains a need for more information and support.

Unlike many smart baby monitors limited to mere cry detection, the Maxi-Cosi See Pro 360° takes a significant leap forward by not only detecting cries but also accurately translating them for babies up to 6 months old, enabling parents to truly understand what their baby needs so that they can respond more accurately and promptly.

"The Maxi Cosi See Pro 360° allows parents to connect with their baby in a way they never have before," said Cathy Carter, President Dorel Juvenile North America. "This breakthrough technology is in line with our brand's purpose to Carry the Future and is a testament to Maxi-Cosi's willingness to push the boundaries to provide parents with baby care innovations that simplify the parenting experience with convenient, smart designs."

CryAssist is an advanced technology powered by Zoundream and is backed by scientific research that not only alerts you to your baby's cry, but also translates its meaning. Each cry is analyzed against an extensive database of more than 100,000 hours of real babies' cries. The machine learning algorithm continually improves to deliver parents personalized, reliable information.

"This is a really amazing baby care development and we are so proud to have worked alongside Maxi-Cosi, a brand so dedicated to innovation," said Roberto Iannone, Zoundream CEO. "CryAssist is truly a breakthrough invention and we're comforted in knowing the peace of mind the technology will bring to both babies and parents alike."

In addition to its cry translation capability, the Maxi-Cosi See Pro 360° includes:



Full 360° Monitoring: Pan, tilt, and zoom capabilities for comprehensive monitoring.

5" Parent Display: Rechargeable battery, MicroSD for saving memories, two-way talk, and a 600' range.

Smartphone Compatibility: Ability to access the baby monitor from a smartphone.

Travel-Friendly: Parent Display doesn't require Wi-Fi connectivity and is lightweight.

Soother: Built-in soother that includes lullabies and white noise, temperature and humidity sensors.

Connected Family App: Create the optimal environment, set the mood, and monitor and comfort baby from anywhere you might be.

High-Resolution Video: 2K Ultra HD quality for crystal-clear daytime color and advanced night vision.

Future Proofed: Dual-band support ensures compatibility with the latest home wireless networks. Baby Diary: Track sleep, feedings, diaper changes, and more.

The Maxi-Cosi See Pro 360° Baby Monitor is now available on MaxiCosi, Amazon, and Babylist and will also be available in specialty stores like Nordstrom starting March 1, 2024. A 6-month subscription for CryAssist is included with the purchase of the See Pro 360° Baby Monitor and can be easily renewed within the app for a family's second child. The suggested retail price is $199.

Learn more about the Maxi-Cosi See Pro 360° Baby Monitor at .



About Dorel Juvenile

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating two distinct businesses in juvenile products and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Safety 1st

and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as BebeConfort, Cosco, Mother's Choice and Infanti. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$1.6 billion and employs approximately 4,000 people in facilities located in twenty-two countries worldwide.

About Zoundream

Zoundream is a health-tech startup based in Basel, Switzerland, with its engineering center in Barcelona, Spain. The company was started in 2019 to help parents better understand and address their babies' needs. The company develops solutions to provide continuous non-invasive monitoring of infants' health, while at their homes - from translating the meaning of baby cries to early detection of potential neurodevelopmental disorders and pathologies. The company is teaming up with the very best baby product and hardware companies globally.

