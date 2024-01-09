Pineapple Financial, Inc. Announces January 2024 Investor Conference Participation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Pineapple Financial Inc. ("Pineapple" or the "Company") (NYSE American: PAPL), Canada's tech-focused mortgage brokerage with an integrated network of partner brokerages and agents across the country, is pleased to announce its upcoming participation at the following, upcoming investor conference events for January and February 2024:

Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference





Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 8:30 AM Thursday, January 18, 2024 5:00 PM

Shubha Dasgupta, CEO, will be presenting on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, from 1:00 PM ET to 1:30 PM ET. Interested parties can register to attend here .

The Microcap Conference





January 30, 31, February 1, 2024 Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

Shubha Dasgupta, CEO, will be presenting on Wednesday, January 31 from 2:25 – 2:45 PM ET and Thursday, February 1 from 12:05 – 12:25 PM ET. Interested parties can register to attend here .

Members of the Pineapple Financial Inc. management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

For more information or to attend these events, please contact your Sidoti & Company, LLC and DealFlow representatives, or contact Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC at [email protected] .

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC,

Sidoti & Company, LLC

( ) formed a sister company, Sidoti Events, LLC to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the nearly 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises approximately 160 equities, of which 40 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. Event is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. By its direct ties to Sidoti, Events benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with approximately 1,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

The Microcap Conference will take place on January 30, 31, and February 1, 2024, at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

This gathering of microcap investors and deal-makers represents the culmination of two decades of hosting investment conferences as DealFlow Events celebrates 20 years of serving the U.S. financial markets.

The conference will feature 3 days of educational programming and company presentations, all with endless networking opportunities and a backdrop of fun and excitement.

Pineapple is an award-winning fintech and leading Canadian mortgage brokerage network, breaking the mold by focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokerages, as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With approximately 650 brokers within the network, Pineapple creates cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their ultimate dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor charities across Canada to improve the lives of fellow Canadians.

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's proposed Offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, including the expectation that the Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at .

SOURCE Pineapple Financial Inc.