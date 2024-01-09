HARDY DIAGNOSTICS MAKES GENEROUS DONATION TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL FOR SPECIALIZED LABORATORY EQUIPMENT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Donation will allow for faster microbial identification to help guide patient therapy ­­­­­

SANTA MARIA, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Microbiology device manufacturer Hardy Diagnostics, made a generous donation to the Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation to support the purchase of advanced identification equipment in the hospital's laboratory. The donation of $289,000 has allowed the lab to purchase highly specialized bacteria and fungi identification equipment not previously available on the Central Coast of California. The equipment will play a vital role in the rapid diagnosis of disease.

"It gives us immense joy knowing that we can partner with Marian and other hospitals in their mission to provide superior health care to those in our community," said Jay Hardy, President and CEO of Hardy Diagnostics. Hardy Diagnostics' products are used all over the world to diagnose and prevent disease. The company, which has been headquartered in the Central Coast of California since 1980, is a 100% employee-owned company that is licensed by the FDA as a medical device manufacturer, and its quality management system is ISO 13485 certified. Hardy donates 1% of its earnings to non-profit organizations and supports a variety of local charities.



Kevin Ferguson, MD, FASCP, Marian's Medical Director of Laboratory and Pathology Services said, "Due to Hardy Diagnostics' generosity, the Marian Laboratory will now be able to purchase highly specialized equipment that will allow health care in our community to dramatically improve by creating faster results and more targeted, effective, and definitive patient treatments."

In December 2023, the Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation held a ceremony unveiling a new sign near the entrance of the microbiology laboratory with words "Made Possible by Hardy Diagnostics" adorning the wall. Following the ceremony, Jay Hardy and Andre Hsiung, Hardy's Chief Scientific Officer, spoke to the laboratory personnel about Hardy Diagnostics' humble beginnings and its rich history of helping people live healthier lives since 1980.

